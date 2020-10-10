‘Humble’ Saka tipped for big things at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka made his debut for England’s senior side this week, and Mohamed Elneny expects further improvement from the ‘humble’ youngster.

The 19 year-old has been an enigma since breaking into the Gunners’ first team last season, and topped it all off by breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England plans earlier this week.

His progress has been amazing, and the fact that much of his performances have come in varying positions in different formations only adds to the story.

Mohamed Elneny is the latest to come out and praise the youngster, woh he describes as a ‘little brother’.

“I love him because he’s really humble, he’s like my little brother,” the Egypt international told Arsenal‘s official website.

“He’s always laughing and I love him as well because every day I can feel that he wants to learn new things.

“This makes me think this guy will improve a lot because if you always come to training to try to learn from the people around you, when you have a chance to play and give 100% all of the time and you love what you do, it’s only going to be good for him.

“I’m really happy for him.”

Saka has already amazed in such a short time within the first-team squad, and you can’t help but believe that the sky is the limit for the youngster, and I don’t see him giving up his England role now that he has his foot in the door.

Could Saka one day challenge for the Ballon D’Or or is that a step too far?

Patrick