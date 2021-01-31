‘Hurt’ William Saliba fires warning to Arsenal over his future

William Saliba has claimed that he will be considering his future in the summer, after admitting that he was hurt by his treatment at Arsenal this season.
The defender was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019, with the deal including a season-long loan back with his former club St Etienne.
There was an increased excitement amongst fans as he neared his arrival, with many speculating who would be his long-term partner in the heart of our defence, but Mikel Arteta clearly had other ideas.
Saliba was subsequently left out of Arsenal’s quota for both the Premier League and the Europa League, and endured the opening half of the season with the Under-23 squad, before eventually returning to France on loan with Nice.
The 20 year-old is enjoying his football once again, but admits that he was hurt by his treatment by our club this season, before threatening that he will reassess his future in the summer.
‘I really, really, really didn’t think that I would be transferred for €30m, to think that I would arrive, where people were expecting a lot from me, the fans excited about me and you find yourself in the reserves,’ Saliba told TF1 (via GFFN).
‘To play zero, zero nothing in the Europa League or the league. I was in the squad once in the league cup. It hurt me, it affected me.
‘I don’t think I left too early. When you feel ready you have to go. I don’t think I left too early. These things happen. I believe in myself.’
‘I am just focused on doing the absolute most and best possible for the next 6 months. After that, we will see,’ Saliba warned.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
The treatment of Saliba was a disgrace and nothing or no excuse can justify why it was. I hope the lad is not scared by it and i hope that he can be what we think he can and hopefully with us.
There’s our answer. Saliba was ready to play, and we have to ask ourselves why he’s been treated like this. I won’t even entertain the argument that he wasn’t good enough and didn’t deserve to be included in the both EPL and Europa League squad. Unacceptable treatment. I’m glad he knows that the fans were behind him and wanted to see him play. Very questionable judgement from Arteta and his team and I can only hope that they are able to come to an understanding this summer and Saliba plays for us.
@Eddie please come and say something about this, because all you keep saying is how Saliba wasn’t ready and Arteta protecting him, there is your answer now.
Arteta preferred Luiz, mustafi, and Holding.
i wouldnt leave out a highly regarded teenager that the club spent 30mill on for one of these players. Especially not Mustafi. And at the time Holding was out of form and was close to joining Newcastle, so the decision just baffles me. The club was also trying to sell Mustafi that summer too.
Hmmm, maybe I read more into this. When we’ve loaned out players such as ESR or Nelson they go to their adopted club and put their heads down and get on with the job and not criticise the parent club as Saliba has. Maybe he’s too outspoken or opinionated for his own good?
I’d agree, but Saliba didn’t come as an academy signing. He was already playing first team football. To be demoted to U-23 at your new club when you already start for a club in a top 5 league is wrong.
But why would Arteta do that with him unless he thinks he is not yet ready
?
Arteta is an awkward character. To imagine that he could treat Saliba and Ozil surely should have shocked the soccer fraternity. Arsenal struggled to sign Saiba, beating Totenham who were also keen on signing him. Arteta showed very little respect to both players. Even the way he is treating Florian Balogan leaves a lot be desired. Multiple Arsenal supporters callupon him to give the young talent a chance so as to extend his contract. But Arteta prefers the failing Willian instead. He is such a character who says “you don’t tell me what do.
Arteta is far from infallible and in the fullness of time I suspect Saliba will go on to prove he made an error of judgement.The most important aspect of this issue is the damage to the relationship between Arteta and Saliba .From what I can gather the damage has been done and may be irreparable in which case Arsenal may decide to sell the young Frenchman who hopefully will have a successful season with Nice and thereby at least maintain his value.