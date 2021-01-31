‘Hurt’ William Saliba fires warning to Arsenal over his future

William Saliba has claimed that he will be considering his future in the summer, after admitting that he was hurt by his treatment at Arsenal this season.

The defender was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019, with the deal including a season-long loan back with his former club St Etienne.

There was an increased excitement amongst fans as he neared his arrival, with many speculating who would be his long-term partner in the heart of our defence, but Mikel Arteta clearly had other ideas.

Saliba was subsequently left out of Arsenal’s quota for both the Premier League and the Europa League, and endured the opening half of the season with the Under-23 squad, before eventually returning to France on loan with Nice.

The 20 year-old is enjoying his football once again, but admits that he was hurt by his treatment by our club this season, before threatening that he will reassess his future in the summer.

‘I really, really, really didn’t think that I would be transferred for €30m, to think that I would arrive, where people were expecting a lot from me, the fans excited about me and you find yourself in the reserves,’ Saliba told TF1 (via GFFN).

‘To play zero, zero nothing in the Europa League or the league. I was in the squad once in the league cup. It hurt me, it affected me.

‘I don’t think I left too early. When you feel ready you have to go. I don’t think I left too early. These things happen. I believe in myself.’

‘I am just focused on doing the absolute most and best possible for the next 6 months. After that, we will see,’ Saliba warned.