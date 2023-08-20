Hurtig and Blackstenius win the battle for the Bronze at the Women’s World Cup

Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and their Matildas’ teammates must have hoped to end their brilliant World Cup run with at least a medal after failing to make it to the final. After losing to the Lionesses in the semi-finals last Wednesday, they had a shot at finishing third but had to beat Sweden for it. Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan as they again lost to Sweden 2-0 to finish a disappointing third and out of the medal bracket.

The Swedes, with Arsenal’s Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, and Stina Blackstenius, were unforgiving against the hosts, Australia, in the World Cup third-place play-offs. Moments into the 30th minute of the game, Matildas’ Clare Hunt was judged to have tripped Lina Hurtig, which saw the Blågult being given a penalty that Fridolina Rolfo converted. In the second half, Blackstenius again held the ball up in the area before setting up Kosovare Asllani with a precise pass, who struck superbly past Arnold to increase Sweden’s lead to 2-0.

The Matildas failed to pull off a comeback, the game ending 2-0. After the game, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr expressed her disappointment about losing the third-place play-off, saying, “We’re really disappointed,” Kerr told reporters. “Fourth again. It feels like the worst position to come. “But as a whole, the whole tournament, we have to be really proud.”

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, who played every minute of the World Cup for Australia — you made every Gooner proud.

As for Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, and Stina Blackstenius, congratulations.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….