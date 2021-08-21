Hutchinson 2-goal star as Arsenal (U23) beat Crystal Palace 4-2 (including video highlights)

The new Arsenal U23 coach Kevin Betsy secured his first win yesterday after losing spectacularly 6-1 to West Ham in his debut game.

Omari Hutchinson set the tone after just 7 minutes when he wriggled and dribbled from the half-way line, and ended up shooting a fine goal to give the Gunners the lead.

Hutchinson doubled our lead with a much easier shot provided by Mika Biereth after just 15 minutes and it looked like we were going to get an easy home win.

But Palace pulled one back for the visitors, but then Biereth (pictured), who we recently signed from Fulham, put us 3-1 up before the break from a cross by Taylor-Hart. Hutchinson was denied a hat-trick as he was taken off at half-time as he was on a yellow card, but it was worse for Palace as Scott Banks was sent off before the whistle.

Despite only having only ten men, the Eagles held Arsenal back in the second half and pulled one back to 3-2 with just 8 minutes on the clock.

The excitement didn’t end there though as Migual Azeez had a penalty saved spectacularly, and Zak Swanson put the game beyond doubt in the 97th minute.

With Charlie Patino, Azeez (who was captain), Hutchinson, Taylor-Hart and Biereth playing regularly, Arsenal should soon rise up the table after our opening game set back, and hopefully this the first of many wins for Betsy…

Watch the highlights here….