Hve we reached a turning point with Gyokeres?

With the minutes of Jesus and Havertz now being carefully managed to help them regain full match fitness, Viktor Gyokeres’s performance on Wednesday night felt particularly well timed. Arsenal currently have three strikers with contrasting strengths, yet many Gooners would have placed the Swede third in the pecking order if all were fully fit. For that reason, contributing a goal and an assist in a major semi-final could hardly have come at a better moment for the 27-year-old.

A moment of character under pressure

Some will argue that there should be no overreaction to what was, on the surface, a simple tap-in. That may explain why Gyokeres did not overcelebrate at the Bridge, instead turning towards the away fans with a look that suggested defiance and frustration, fully aware that this contribution was overdue. However, the finish only came about because he gambled by making the run in the first place.

Too often this season, Arsenal have seen inviting crosses delivered without anyone attacking the central area. While that movement should be expected from any forward, it is rarely seen from one struggling with confidence. That is why midweek offered a revealing insight into Gyokeres’s personality. With his place in the starting line-up more vulnerable than at any point since his arrival at the Emirates, he showed courage rather than caution.

A debate that still remains

Many players in his position might have played it safe, fearful of making mistakes and settling into a long-term role on the bench. Instead, even before scoring, Gyokeres was willing to take risks and was unafraid of getting things wrong. Although he has not matched the scoring rate he enjoyed in Portugal, it is not as though he has been missing a high volume of chances.

Those experienced in the role often say concern should arise not when chances are missed, but when none are created at all. That is the central debate among the fanbase. Was it simply easier to score for Sporting Lisbon, or does Mikel Arteta need to do more tactically to involve an out-and-out goal scorer? Jesus and Havertz offer mobility and link play, so while Gyokeres may point to the system, he also needed to demand greater involvement. Perhaps the first leg of the Carabo Cup semi-final will prove to be the turning point in his Arsenal career.

Dan Smith