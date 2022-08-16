“I absolutely got that wrong.” Pundit takes back previous Saliba comments

Former Tottenham man, Jamie O’Hara, has apologised to William Saliba after appearing to write him off earlier.

The Frenchman has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but they didn’t use him until this campaign.

Instead, he spent the last two-and-half seasons out of the club on loan at Saint Etienne, Nice and Olympique Marseille.

After his fine form at OM last season, he has returned to the Emirates and has started this season very well.

Many fans and pundits wrote him off and predicted Arsenal will offload him before he even played for the club. O’Hara wais one of them.

However, the pundit backtracked on TalkSport: “I wasn’t sure of him because he’d gone out on loan, I hadn’t seen him play loads. I was thinking maybe he wasn’t up to scratch to play for this team.

“And I’ll apologise, I absolutely got that wrong. He is the real deal, what a signing.

“What a player he is and I know that he’s young but he could be sensational. He’s still got things to work on, like his positioning, but he looks really, really good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba will easily forgive O’Hara because no one believed he was this good when he first joined the club.

If his manager had trusted in him, he would have been playing for Arsenal for a long time.

The defender has only played two games for the Gunners and he would be keen to keep his level of performance up for the rest of this season.

