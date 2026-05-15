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“I admire him” Bruno Fernandes sad that Arsenal beat Man Utd to one player

Bruno Fernandes has openly admitted his admiration for Declan Rice and said he wished Manchester United had signed him instead of the midfielder moving to Arsenal.

Rice has become one of the most important players in the Arsenal team, and he was already regarded as a leading figure in English football during his time at West Ham United. At the London Stadium, he captained the side to victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League before completing his move to Arsenal.

He is now viewed as central to Arsenal’s ambitions, with the club believing he could remain one of their key players for many years to come after they broke their transfer record to secure his signing. His consistency, leadership, and influence in midfield have made him one of the most valuable players in the squad.

United, alongside several other leading clubs in England and Europe, had shown strong interest in signing Rice during his time at West Ham. However, he ultimately chose to join Arsenal, a decision that Fernandes has now reflected on with some regret.

Fernandes reflects on Rice admiration

Speaking via the Metro, Fernandes said:

‘To be honest, I admire him [Rice] a lot, first of all as a person because I knew him from the Algarve when we were training together and everything.

‘Obviously I knew him already from West Ham and we all knew the qualities he had and I’ve always thought that Rice was a player to play Man United.

‘I was really sad when he chose to go to Arsenal.’

Rice’s importance to the Arsenal squad

Rice’s profile continues to grow as he establishes himself as one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League. His disciplined approach, work rate, and ability to perform consistently in high-pressure matches have made him a vital figure for both club and country.

Arsenal values his presence highly, with many within the club viewing him as a long-term cornerstone of the team’s structure and ambitions going forward.

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