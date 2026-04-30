“I agree with that” Arteta impressed with performance of one of his players

Viktor Gyokeres was once again in impressive form as Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg in Spain. The striker played a key role in the result, contributing both in and out of possession as the Gunners battled through a demanding encounter.

Although he is not always prolific in front of goal, Gyokeres offers consistent value through his work rate and tactical discipline. His ability to press defenders and force mistakes has become an important aspect of Arsenal’s approach, particularly in high-intensity matches such as this one.

Strong contribution in Spain

Arsenal appreciate the qualities Gyokeres brings to the team, even when he is not scoring regularly. His presence in the squad reflects the club’s emphasis on balance, ensuring they have players capable of contributing in multiple ways beyond just finishing chances.

In this match, the Swedish striker delivered a standout performance. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot and remained influential throughout, linking play effectively and helping his side maintain pressure during key phases of the game.

His display highlighted why he continues to be trusted as an important member of the squad. Even against a disciplined Atletico Madrid defence, Gyokeres managed to make a tangible impact and lead the line with determination.

Manager praises performance

After the match, Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with his contribution and overall execution of instructions. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said: “I think he had a very strong first half, especially when we were more dominant. He created the goal and the penalty, and he was ice-cool to score it in the manner that he did. The second half changed a little bit, credit to them, but there are a lot of things that we need to do much, much, much better, and I think then we had to change. I think the game changed as well, and we ended up finishing on top.”

While there is still room for improvement, Gyokeres continues to demonstrate why he is valued within the squad. His contribution in Spain provides a solid platform as Arsenal prepare for the decisive second leg at home.