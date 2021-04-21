“I agree with William Gallas” Kanu suggests next Arsenal manager

Former Arsenal star, Nwankwo Kanu has suggested that Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry would be the perfect fit as Arsenal’s manager.
Both former players are currently cutting their teeth in the managerial world and they were linked to the Arsenal job before the club gave it to Mikel Arteta.
Arteta was also a Gunner and retired not so long ago before joining the coaching staff of Manchester City in 2016.
The Gunners took a chance on him and he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first half-season at the club.
His team is struggling in this campaign, but they have reached the semi-final of the Europa League, where they hope to get to the final and win it.
Arsenal is rebuilding their team and they are spending a lot of money on the squad.
They have supported Arteta heavily and will do that again when the transfer market reopens.
The hope is that his team would finally start delivering results consistently in the next campaign and return to the top four.
Otherwise, he could lose his job and Kanu believes one of the aforementioned former players is more than capable of stepping up.
Kanu said via Sun Sports: “I agree with William Gallas that Patrick Vieira would be a good fit as Arsenal’s manager because he’s Arsenal through and through.
“I think the same thing about Thierry Henry. If you asked me, I’d say go and get both of them.
“They’re Arsenal blood and their presence would make Arsenal a better team.”
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
No chance! I would rather we stick with Arteta than either of those 2, club legends doesn’t make you a great manager or even good one! Next manager should be chosen because hes got excellent pedigree not because he’s an Arsenal legend.
Totally agree what they have done so far isn’t that good
So we have a Novice manager at the moment. We are NINTH in the Premiere League table, with a squad that is easily capable of being Top 6.
Kanu, who I believe has never managed any club, suggests we appoint a Manager in Viera and/or Henry, simply because they love the club. Both have been sacked previously, yet Kanu seems to believe that because they love the club then thats all that is required.
You just could not make this up…then again!,,,,,,,
Why does it matter whatever Kanu thinks Phil? IT WILL MAKE ZERO DIFFERENCE. We have hundreds of ex-players still alive and between them they will have a wide range of opinions , so why is KANUS OPINION OF ANY PARTICULAR RELEVANCE, DAFT AS IT IS!
The honest answer of course is this site needs any sort of excuse for another article, as we regulars all know.
MARTIN Wherever did you get this extraordinary idea in your statement that “they have supported Arteta heavily and will do so again this summer”?
I find this comment to be either astoundingly naive OR a knowing lie. It cannot be anything else. I prefer to think you are naive but as you are a middle aged man I FIND THAT HARD TO ACCEPT.