“I agree with William Gallas” Kanu suggests next Arsenal manager

Former Arsenal star, Nwankwo Kanu has suggested that Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry would be the perfect fit as Arsenal’s manager.

Both former players are currently cutting their teeth in the managerial world and they were linked to the Arsenal job before the club gave it to Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was also a Gunner and retired not so long ago before joining the coaching staff of Manchester City in 2016.

The Gunners took a chance on him and he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first half-season at the club.

His team is struggling in this campaign, but they have reached the semi-final of the Europa League, where they hope to get to the final and win it.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team and they are spending a lot of money on the squad.

They have supported Arteta heavily and will do that again when the transfer market reopens.

The hope is that his team would finally start delivering results consistently in the next campaign and return to the top four.

Otherwise, he could lose his job and Kanu believes one of the aforementioned former players is more than capable of stepping up.

Kanu said via Sun Sports: “I agree with William Gallas that Patrick Vieira would be a good fit as Arsenal’s manager because he’s Arsenal through and through.

“I think the same thing about Thierry Henry. If you asked me, I’d say go and get both of them.

“They’re Arsenal blood and their presence would make Arsenal a better team.”