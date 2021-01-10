‘I always say Ozil is the best I’ve ever seen live’ says Arsenal youngster

Daniel Ballard has given a little insight into what it is like to train with Mesut Ozil.

The German is considered by some to be one of the most talented players of his generation and despite his current struggle to play for Arsenal, it seems he is capable of producing magical performances.

He hasn’t played for the Gunners since March, but he was one of the club’s most famous players from when he joined them under Arsene Wenger.

Ozil has struggled to adapt his game to the demands of Mikel Arteta and has been found out, but that is not a viewed shared by a few.

Ballard says that the German is one of the most special players that he has trained with and said that he does things so naturally well and it is almost impossible to predict what he will do next.

Adding that he has never seen some of the things he does being done before.

He told Goal.com: “I always say Ozil is the best I’ve ever seen live or trained with,” said the young defender. “It’s like he sees everything in slow motion. The way he moves and flows with the ball is so natural.

“You can’t predict what he is going to do and you can’t switch off for one second or leave half a metre gap by being a bit lazy because he will pass the ball straight through it.

“Some of his touches and weight off pass, I’ve just never seen it before.”

It is worrying that there are some Arsenal youngsters that actually look up to this man and if there was ever a reason why he needs to be run out of the club, this is a prime example.