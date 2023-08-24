“I always try to train like a beast.” Nketiah discusses how he prepares

Eddie Nketiah has often earned praise for his attitude, even when he is not playing as often as he should at Arsenal.

The striker is a key player for the Gunners, but he is not the first choice and does not play when Gabriel Jesus is fit.

He has started this season as Arsenal’s main striker because the Brazilian has been injured for some time.

Mikel Arteta likes and trusts him, but even he understands why the manager cannot give him chances all the time, yet he keeps a great attitude and continues to work hard when chances come.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Nketiah said:

“I always try to train like a beast and give my all every time whether I’m playing or not.

“That’s the mentality I have. I train full gas because I think if you train well most of the time it reflects in the match. That’s the way I look at football and life.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is one player who does not court controversy, making him likeable.

The striker needs goals in his next game. Otherwise, Arteta will not hesitate to bench him when Jesus becomes fit.

If he starts scoring, the Brazilian must work harder to win his place back in the team.

