I am beginning to think Arsenal are set for a very quiet transfer window

A clinical striker and a midfielder are reportedly expected to be signed during the January transfer window. So, would Arsenal sell some of their stars to make room for these players, considering we couldn’t pay for David Raya up front because of the FFP rules? The usual suspects Arsenal may sell for reasonable prices, according to rumors, are Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

Even yet, there is a catch for the sales to go through. Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in Ramsdale, but there’s really no indication Rambo will be allowed to leave mid-season.

Several clubs are interested in Nketiah; however, we recently were assured by Fabrizio Romano that despite much interest in Nketiah, Arsenal “are not desperate to sell.”

Arsenal is reportedly assuring prospective clubs that they will not let anyone leave the club in January. The impression is that Arsenal does not want to sell in the winter, so could that mean that Arteta has no intention of buying or selling anyone this January, although maybe there could be a masterstroke in the works.

Could Arsenal be making it appear that they don’t want to sell these players in order to get a competitive advantage in the transfer market? Arsenal may be trying to drive up prices in order to get the agreements they want. This will, in turn, boost their transfer kitty and help them close the deals they’re eyeing, but who could Arsenal realistically cash in on?

I’m seriously beginning to think this could be a very quiet January for us Arsenal fans. What do you think?

Nigel P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…