“I am buzzing to be here because …” Tomiyasu discusses his Arsenal transfer

Takehiro Tomiyasu says it is a dream come true for him to be playing for Arsenal after his impressive debut for the Gunners against Norwich over the weekend.

The Japanese star joined the Gunners from Bologna before the end of the last transfer window.

He had been the subject of interest from the Gunners and Tottenham throughout the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta was supported to bring in players in a few positions, but as they seemed to be stuck with Hector Bellerin, it felt like they wouldn’t sign a new right-back.

However, things changed quickly towards the close of the transfer window, with Bellerin moving to Real Betis while Tomiyasu signed for Arsenal.

The Japanese star was an impressive presence in the team that won their first league game of the season against Norwich and he says he is buzzing to be playing for the Gunners.

He also added that he will play in any position just to help the team.

“I am buzzing to be here because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Tomiyasu said to The Evening Standard.

“And to play in the Premier League was my big dream when I was young, so I am happy to be here.

“I never imagined that I could play as a player of Arsenal, so I am so excited. As I say, Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Speaking about what position he is most comfortable in, Tomiyasu added: “I think I can play with both feet, I can play every position as a defender.

“And I am an intelligent player so I can always read the next situation. For me it doesn’t matter [where I play] because the most important thing is to play in the game.

“So if the coach told me to play striker, I would play striker!”