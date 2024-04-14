I am devastated, but Arsenal have seen their dreams go up in flames by Unai Emery once again

Well, we all knew that this was going to be one of Arsenal’s toughest games in the title run-in, and we all know that Unai Emery has got a great record against the Gunners, but NOBODY really believed that Aston Villa would destroy us at the Emirates.
But so it has come to pass, and all we can do now, is live in hope that Man City drop points, which is MORE than unlikely, especially with Liverpool losing earlier today.
We can all make excuses like we had a very intense game against Bayern in midweek, but I really hope we are not going to be knocked out of both competitions in the same week; there will be a LOT of unhappy Arsenal fans on JustArsenal, and we will not be surprised.
But we are Gooners and we don’t give up. The lads will just have to pick themselves up and try and believe that they can come back against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, then just pray that Man City drop points.
But also, we should realise that we have had a fantastically exciting season, that we haven’t had for a very long time, and console ourselves with the fact that Mikel Arteta has made us competitive again.
We must NOT give up, strange things have happened in the Premier League before, and it may happen again this season.
Let’s sit back relax, and get behind the boys for Wednesday…
Starting line up cost us, we had months of evidence that Havertz in the middle 3 just does not work. For those sensitive souls I am not scapegoating Havertz, he plays well in the front line, we don’t function properly with him forced into the middle 3!!!
We should’ve made changes much earlier, you could see it wasn’t working. Partey should’ve come on to sit with Rice in front of the back 4 ESPECIALLY with Zinny in the backline
I still don’t understand why Eddie wasn’t sold and how on earth he justifies his salary, absolute mugging of the AFC funds.
Credit to Villa and Emery, fantastic manager and well set up team.
If we don’t pull off a miracle against Bayern there’s going to be a ton of questions and rightfully so.
It worked well in the first half, we created enough to be ahead. Kai, Saka, Trossard and Jesus were not clinical enough and in the second half we got tired.
Blinkers off now
Why would there be questions if we don’t beat Bayern away? Is that a joke?
Arsenal are a million miles off Bayern’s level in European competition, and we saw that at the Emirates. Arsenal are a nothing club in Europe, especially in the CL.
I think they’ll knock us out, but I hope we’ll at least go down fighting.
I wonder ooo
They almost beat us at home
And some fans till thinks we’re better than them
It’s like no one is aware and understands that good pedigree counts for a lot, irrespective of form.
Who said we are better than them? Having to beat them in 1 game vs being a better team overall are 2 very different things. What do you think pulling off a miracle means??
Comprehension……..is needed but is lacking 🙂
Based on your own words, comprehension……..is needed but is lacking indeed!
Because you said questions should be asked if we don’t beat Bayern, which by itself means, we should be beating Bayern.
Now you’re claiming that it be pulling off a miracle beating them. Meaning we’re not expected to beat them, hence the word miracle! Which would not render the defeat questionable.
For a few reasons young Jen….
– no win in 3 games if that happens in the “usual” period around April
– win 2/3 games and we in the UCL final
– shows the mentality we’ve been crowing about having but haven’t shown it in the exact game we needed it…..after Liverpool dropping points and City being ahead of us
Well MA has MASSIVELY upgraded our mentality from the trash we’ve been used to since 2006, but can he get us over the final hurdle, which will always be the toughest, that will be the question.
My worry is, If we don’t perform against Bayern, M win Epl or UCL. Question would be asked by fans on why Arteta should still remain as coach after 5 seasons in a big club like Arsenal.
If Arteta is considered a “tactical genius” then how good is Emery? Simply owns Arteta without spending 800 million. Did him in Europa, and has done the double this year.
Simply not good enough.
Switching Havertz to midfield and Jesus as striker was stupid. Jesus can’t score in a brothel with a trunk of cash. Injured again, time to sell this Summer.
Zinchenko, oh my only thing shocking is thinking he could do a job and contain/manage anything on the left.
Liverpool stumble, we have a chance to go 3 points over them AND goal difference, and we bottle it.
You’re so spot on. The set up was wrong from beginning.
Players were operating like a Ferrari with parking brakes on.
I wondered why Arteta changed it up with Harvetz and created a laboured attacking set up.
Trossard is a proven impact player but never delivers when he’s started.
Rewarding with a start because of the Bayern game was wrong.
It’s down to a lack of a top striker. We dominated the first half and should have been 2-3 goals ahead, but Kai and Jesus are just not good enough against better defenders. Such an unnecessary loss, that really gives City a clear shot at the title.
They are not strikers. SIMPLES
Exactly….and all the short sighted people going on last month, “we are scoring more than anyone in the EPL by far, why do we need a striker?”
Given up trying to explain to them, the need for a striker doesn’t show in games you win 4-0….not sure why people can’t understand that
👍
False 9 has worked with Harvetz.
That’s where he got goals from.
Arteta changed it up and just set up the team wrong
Zinchenco out, lucky it wasn’t 4 nill. Worst player by far
Zinny? EVERY Villa’s close attempt (maybe aside the Watkins goal,) came from directly from him or from his side. Had the bar and goal posts not been our friends, it could have easily been a worse scoreline. I thought Tommy was coming on for White, but…
And I thought Pablo Viera would be introduced to help Martin out to create better chances.
I think Mikel screw things up with the subs.
All is not lost YET, and I PRAY we take our chances against Bayern; else we may just finish 3rd in the EPL.
Thought Tommy was coming on for him (Zichenko), until i saw White taken off.
Boy was poor today.
Meanwhile, Granit and Leverkusen has been crowned CHAMPIONS! Anyway, we head to Germany to take on Bayern munich next, COYG!!!
And have it at the back of your mind, that we will win the league.
Happy for Xhaka!!
You could tell the way the second half was going we were never scoring, I was just hoping that we could at least hang on for a draw.
I don’t usually throw in the towel until it’s mathematically over, but we all know it is now given our run-in. I will be stunned if City don’t go and win all their games from here on in, and we will drop more points, and most probably at Old Traffold.
Hopefully we can maintain solid consistency and finish second again.
Below are my views.
Zinchenko should not have started.
Trossard should have come off as a sub
Havertz should have played as a 9.
We must win the remaining 6 matches.
Man City will drop points against Spurs.
COYGs
Man City will not drop points against Ange’s Tottenham
They attack stupidly
Previous Tottenham have been beating City by defending like crazy and counter-attacking
But this current Tottenham keeps attacking even if they’ve conceded 10 goals
So, you are pinning your hopes on our next door neighbours. Im sure, they will be going flat out, trying to win the title for us. A bit desperate, if you ask me.
All hail king Havertz!!! The highest earner, the game changer, the one to make the difference (against Sheffield and Luton).
Impressive what Emery has achieved with limited resources, without spending 700 million and ripping up contracts! If the board had backed him we would have celebrated the PL and CL by now.
We should have won this game because we have tough fixtures ahead. Though it’s still very far from over, the team and Arteta have to rise up to the occasion.
The remaining games are a must win or it will be madness to keep spending and extending contract without tangible results to show for it!!
Emery tanned Artetas arse again.
I guess going on your logic then, you should never complain when City keep beating us, because Pep has spent over a billion.
And during that period, what has he won? Share the list come on?
I am talking about Arsenal beating Man City, if you can read of course.
HH is talking about money spent vs winning trophies as am I, try stay on topic Jen
Unlucky, wrong again. And by the way, if spending tons money means success, shouldn’t Man U and Chelsea be miles clear of Arsenal?
And he won the treble alongside many trophies. Based on your logic since we are close in spending with them we should have at least a double.
I thought we had stopped conversing (at least I did) because your opinions are dishonest and full of agendas, as well as with the lies you told against me. I won’t reply to you again.
Your way of thinking is unique, let’s just say that.
Touché
You do not make an ounce of sense.
Coming from you? Oh dear!
But you don’t. Or you don’t read the posts properly?
Pray tell me what I have said that doesn’t make sense?
The price to pay for some complacency. We’ve been doing well this year for a team without a stricker and somehow this success may have gotten into our heads.
BM won’t be easy either ……
City may not be easily displaced as our fixtures aren’t really the easiest as things stand.
I agree. I said few days ago playing without striker while it might work for sometime it is not sustainable. Once figured out it’s all over. Having a quality striker gives a lot of room for adaptability.
I still expected to win the EPL this season and adding a striker in the summer. We still can do.
Well, Jesus playing striker again, when, it failed last season. Jesus messes the whole system up. Arteta making the same mistake. Wobbly legs, trying to play a way, that has proved time after time does not hold up when the heat is turned up. Some bad performances today but Zinchenko, Jesus, Haverz, Saliba and Gabriel top the list. Not much better from the rest. Very fortunate to only get beat 2-0. We are not winning anything in the near future!!!!!!
Sounds like an almost perfect evening for you, Reggie.
What a Dick!!!!!
And No by the way. I am f*****ng angry at the same mistakes and philosophy that lost us the league last season.
You clearly know absolutely nothing, so let give you some hard facts!
Not one single fan, pundit or journalist had us in a title race last season. In fact, most thought we’d struggle to make the top 4, and even more so if we all knew of the crazy amount of injuries we’d always have to deal with.
Yet you have the cheek to complain about us massively overachieving last season.
Apparently, Reggie’s an Arsenal fan!
Yet another Dick. I suggest, when the season before, you are 8 points clear and blow it, spend 250 mil in the next window, lead the prem again after March and then make the same mistakes. Then you wont win the league. And many Pundits tipped us to win the league but what on earth that has to with it, is beyond me. And I think so called Arsenal fans who call a fellow Arsenal fan a non supporter. Are the lowest form of person. What a sad person.
Even against Bayern at Munich, I doubt we will do anything than to get knocked out.
So sad it’s ending like this.
I hate it when the rival fans call us bottlers, it’s annoying seriously 😳
It’s better not to even come this far.
I think the manager should be thinking player clear out now. Eddie vs Watkins? Our kid is way out of his depth. If Jesus needs surgery in the off season, doesn’t it mean that his knee is shot and is never going to return to the firm he showed in his first few weeks after joining us. Also there are games when centre halves playing wing back simply won by work. One of Tomiyasu, White or Kiwior shot be moved on and a proper full back identified. I worry about next season because either due to lack of funds, fair play regulations orthe Edu- Arteta team’s inability to identify the right players we might be stuck with a similar line up, the same flaws and a season where we stand still.
all the money arteta could have saved if he just kept emi to me raya looks scared of EVERYTHING
Hindsight is not science, and the word “if” is a coordinating conjunction 😉
Didrik, actually “if” is a subordinating conjunction!
Letting Emi leave even when he showed better form than Leno was the worst turn we took in a while.
We have never recovered from it between the posts
A bad day at the office, especially in the second half. We looked tired and without creativity. It’s not finished but it looks like another City title 🔴⚪️
Sounds like a perfect evening for you.
What a come back hahaha!
Arteta the tinker man got it wrong.
Havertz should have started up front instead of the blank firing Jesus.
Jesus should have started on the left instead of Trossard.
Trossard should have started as a false number 9 behind Havertz, who should have started up front.
Arteta got those three positions totally wrong. If it’s not broken don’t try and fix it. Odeguaard was brilliant during the first half and Smith Rowe looked nervous and was negative in his passing. Should have brought on either Partey or Viera who are more positive and creative than the negative nervous smith Rowe. Also Saka lacked support from White.
Arteta the Tinker Man – What was he thinking!
Why? We were good in the first half, and created many chances, including three runs by Kai behind the line. The problem is Kai is so bad on the ball. It was obvious that if we did not score in the first half we were in for some trouble.
If Palace can win at Anfield, it shows that weird things can happen in the EPL. I don’t think it’s over with only 2 points separating us from Man City. Winning at Bayern on Wednesday would give us a big lift for the rest of the season
Agreed 👍
When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. The rest just wilt.
Suppose one of our midfielders, such as Smith Rowe or Fabio Vera, played as the goalkeeper, would we miss Raya? It seems Raya’s only specialty is passing. We thought he was good at penalties but saw him diving while Kane was still warming up to take the penalty 🙄. He never saves us when the ball is in his court, both literally and figuratively.
I knew we were going to drop points today i had my fears but i didnt forsee us loosing.
Havertz was wasteful today, trossard plays better when he comes from the bench in the second half and arteta should have subbed zinchenko when they broght in Leon Bailey.
But all hope isnt lost, this lose can actually galvanise the team to play with a little bit more seriousness and determination. We can still win the league 6 matches left and 2 pts on behind city. We can still do it only that it is longer in our hands. Coyg.
Does anyone else here actually honestly think City will drop points from now to the end of the season? Imo they will not, Spurs won’t be able to match them and their experince will get them over the line for a 4th year in a row.
Just like last season we didn’t take advantages of all the gifted opportunities to win the league, same this year and we bottled it. The league is over and if we manage to somehow get by Bayern in Germany, if we play like today will be a cricket score, then we have to play either Madrid or City and we havnt the legs according to today’s results and game plan
Worry is Chelsea, Spurs and Man. U.can give us similar problems to what Villa did today. On this effort I don’t think we have the players to stay perfect over the next five games.
“Let’s sit back and relax” …….. 😂😂😂
It’s not over, 18 points left to play for. There’s a few more twists and turns left in this race. It’s the Premier league and it’s been proven countless times how unpredictable this league is. Let’s stay optimistic. Come on Arsenal! 💪♥️🤍
Statistically it’s not over but we have seen over and over again that our team fail to pick themselves up in these situations. And they are up against Man city who thrive in these scenarios.
100/1 for Bayern to win 5-1 on Weds. We may as well use the 20 years of seasonal choking lessons to make some money out of the inevitable.
We don’t simply lose a game and dust ourselves off, we go to the next game and play even worse.
We need to start having a proper go at the domestic cups before we can have any hope of not choking at the business end of every season.
The usual commenters, from over the top optimists before kick off, to doom and gloom pessimists at the final whistle.
A really bad day at the office.
Tactically, Aston Villa were very well set up and physically better especially as the game progressed.
We were better in the first half but a lack of efficiency cost us dearly.
Just ask the players to go watch Bayer Leverkusen fans celebrate their first ever title with the team. If they do not have the hunger like Bayer players, it is not worth playing the beautiful game.
I think everyone’s missing the point, it wasn’t that Aston Villa were any good – they weren’t, had we not been playing CL midweek, we would’ve done them 6-0. I think a Fulham or a Burnley could’ve turned up to this game and the result would’ve been the same. We were knackered, we needed to take advantage of all our chances in the first half. It’s no coincidence that they scored both their goals after Odergaard was taken off, as he was the only one playing to his full potential in the second half. Zinchenko was truly terrible, gifting them goals left right and centre. We don’t have a squad big enough or fit enough to do PL and CL, that is plainly obvious. We dropped off in the Brighton game as well, second half, it’s just we are knackered and internationals don’t help. We need a bigger squad or a fitter squad to do both.
So you think we shouldn’t have loaned out players like Tierney? Rotated more especially in games that were already won throughout the season? Maybe spend the money we did on players like Lokonga/Taveres/Viera on players we needed to compete this season?
Considering all the above + having very few games in EFL and FA Cup due to terrible performances I’d say our players shouldn’t be knackered but maybe they are.
I think everyone of our players in the squad needs to be equal high ability, so we can rotate, we can’t afford passengers in the squad. I think the answer is about rotation.
Sorry @Gmv8 but I frankly do not agree with you at all.
Are we the only team playing in the Champions League? Didn’t Madrid rest players cos of their meeting with City and still won their match? Should every Champions League team make excuses for losing domestic matches?
We had early exits on the domestic cups so less games for the players.
And what’s all this about player quality? Over £700m spent. Pls that shouldn’t be a complain. We have quality enough, but for whatever reason, we’re still lacking that final edge (for lack of a proper word) that Champions have
Well
I thought we’d win especially after Palace beat Liverpool
I was on the golf course so fortunately missed it all unfold
Very glum indeed
Nothing that you’ve seen before. We started well in the first half but missed our chances and the 2nd half was as if players just wanted the match to finish. No urgency, no passion, weird substitutions. Everyone just running around like they are playing in a new team unsure of their role.
Did you shoot a good score at least? We need some good news!
35 points so average. The weather was lovely too
I might watch the match which was recorded for me
I am sorry I disagree that Villa were not good they showed quality today just like when at home earlier this season they were beating City. Emery got his tactics spot on and Tielemans ran the midfield without Luiz. They actually dominated possession in the second half. Sure Arsenal did not play up to their standards but Villa also had something to do with that. Nevertheless the biggest decision that Arteta got wrong like others pointed out is if he was helll bent on playing Jesus it should have been on the left with Havertz up top where he has been performing his best. Respect to Emery he got them in the top four hopefully they keep Spurs in fifth.
They were not good, it’s just we were knackered in the second half. I noticed that at Brighton, but we took some of our chances in the first half, and scored on a break in the second half, against the run of play. If I’d noticed that, then other managers would, and go all out in that period. Man City beat them last week 4-1, and we are supposed to be near or on a level with Man City.
They were missing a lot of their best players, Buendia and Douglas Luiz , that’s like us missing Saka and Rice to them.
Looked like the boys were playing with one eye on Wednesdays game. Saving energy too? Shows we.just aren’t able to focus on the task at hand. Game by game..
The coach under rated Villa in team selection. Rice and Joghino or Partey in the midfield was needed. Zinny had a terrible day in office today. The experiment of Jesus at center, Havertz at 8 and Trossard at LW doesn’t give results always. It didn’t go well today. Looks Trossard is better coming from the bench.
Arteta’s arrogance cost us this game and the title. Begging for favours from other teams? Man Cvity has this. Get Arteta ass out of this club
If AFC do not win a trophy either this year or next, than we do not have a generational coach but another pot’s.
A good coach who could not get it over the line.
We are finishing 3rd in the PL. Sorry.
The Trossard miss proved to be the turning point in the game and in the second half our key players such as Rice and Odegaard seemed to run out of energy whilst the Villa players gained in confidence and control.For the second consecutive match I thought our centre backs ,particularly Gabriel, were below par and the tactic of playing Zinchenko as an inverted LB has surely had its day .Let’s hope Arteta can somehow ‘re-energise his charges for the Bayern match which now becomes more vital as the prospects of our overcoming the mentally hardened Man City is now unlikely.