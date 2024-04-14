I am devastated, but Arsenal have seen their dreams go up in flames by Unai Emery once again

Well, we all knew that this was going to be one of Arsenal’s toughest games in the title run-in, and we all know that Unai Emery has got a great record against the Gunners, but NOBODY really believed that Aston Villa would destroy us at the Emirates.

But so it has come to pass, and all we can do now, is live in hope that Man City drop points, which is MORE than unlikely, especially with Liverpool losing earlier today.

We can all make excuses like we had a very intense game against Bayern in midweek, but I really hope we are not going to be knocked out of both competitions in the same week; there will be a LOT of unhappy Arsenal fans on JustArsenal, and we will not be surprised.

But we are Gooners and we don’t give up. The lads will just have to pick themselves up and try and believe that they can come back against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, then just pray that Man City drop points.

But also, we should realise that we have had a fantastically exciting season, that we haven’t had for a very long time, and console ourselves with the fact that Mikel Arteta has made us competitive again.

We must NOT give up, strange things have happened in the Premier League before, and it may happen again this season.

Let’s sit back relax, and get behind the boys for Wednesday…

