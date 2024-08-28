“I am fully committed to Arsenal” says Gunner Women’s right back, Emily Fox

In the winter transfer window, Arsenal Women were looking for a top right-back. Their search for that specialist led them to the United States, where they took advantage of the opportunity to pursue free agent Emily Fox, who had just left NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

The athletic American arrived at Arsenal and was an immediate success, filling the vacuum left by the then-injured Laura Wienroither on Arsenal’s right wing. Her ability to run up and down the wing while inverting when necessary, as well as her exceptional technical ability and ability to form an instant connection with Beth Mead, made her a game changer.

She helped Arsenal find their groove in the second half of last season, after which she had a memorable summer as part of the United States women’s dominant Olympic drive to gold.

With her significant impact, us Gooners hold high expectations for the wonderful memories she can create with Arsenal. To their delight, the Gunner has made it clear that leaving Arsenal is not an option; she doesn’t envision going elsewhere; the North London club is her home, and she’s committed to the course.

Fox said, “I am fully committed to Arsenal, and I am saying that because it is 100% how I feel. I can’t imagine going anywhere else.”

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner, and it’s nice to see Fox’s pride for the club. That, combined with her brilliance, suggests that Fox will have a wonderful season in red and white now that she is a true Arsenal fan. That being said, the Fox-Weinroither competition for right back is one of the more exciting prospects for next season.

