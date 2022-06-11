I am glad if Arteta really is frustrated with Arsenal’s transfer dithering

So, there are suggestions in the media that Mikel Arteta is getting frustrated with our transfer policy.
Good! It’s about time!
When our former captain was given the manager’s job, I suggested like Emery before him, that he was a Yes Man.
How did I know that before I was asked?
Why else would the Kroenke Family hire a man with zero managerial experience?
Since Mr Wenger left, our owners have always suggested they picked the first target out of a huge shortlist.
Yet when you consider zero coach with any experience would work for our owners, you get a clear picture of what that shortlist might look like.
The criteria to work at the Emirates is to be so grateful for such a high-profile job that you accept your employers’ limitations.
If you nod your head and smile you get a pay rise, even if you have failed to return Arsenal to the Champions League, which we are told is the minimum we should expect as a fan base.
Gooners asked the other day why we couldn’t one day attract a Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp?
Because a Pep isn’t going to accept winter transfer windows where the priority is to slash the wage bill.
A Klopp isn’t going to tolerate giving away your best striker without a replacement arranged.
Not a year after accepting that Ozil would get paid to sit at home for obviously non-footballing reasons.
Arteta though knew how his bosses worked when signing a new contract.
Either he feels promises have been broke or truly believed those in power were serious about bringing us back to our former levels.
This man coached at Man City and watched title winning squads be built. You don’t have Pep as a mentor or friend without getting that drive and will to win.
At certain points this season it looked like we were on course for the top 4 so maybe Arteta believes he is capable?
Maybe the competitor in him wants to take that next step and see how far he can take this project?
Maybe he thought he could be the shield but doesn’t want to purely fight for 4th and call 5th progress?
The Spaniard has known for months that Laca and Eddie would be out of contract this summer.
That’s why even before this campaign ended, there’s been big links with us and Jesus.
Press officers asked the media not to allude to the rumours at press conferences which is a huge indicator there is foundation in the speculation.
Arteta worked with the player at the Etihad, a place where he is highly thought of and where the Champions would be happy to help by giving a talent they know needs to leave for first team Football.
In a world where it’s accepted agents chat unofficially, it’s not unreasonable for our manager to expect a deal to be ready for i’s to be dotted and t’s crossed.
The fear is that by haggling over every last penny, a Real Madrid or Chelsea might now hijack any move.
If that happens Arteta has every right to demand help.
The 40-year-old has often preached about the values and ethos of the club and not accepting anyone who doesn’t abide by those principles.
He’s quick to preach those morals to a Aubameyang, Ozil or a Guendouzi but the irony is that it’s those who pay his wages who don’t understand what the badge means, the pride the shirt used to have.
As long as they don’t care we won’t win another Prem.
So, if Arteta is angry with the board …. Good
He will grow in my estimation because it shows he cares and maybe is not a yes man after all?
Dan Smith
——
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well said Dan…
As if Mr. Wenger had any ambition! And for your knowledge, Emery had tasted European success before his Arsenal stint as well as after His, Arsenal stint. He won more in Europe than Mr. Wenger could ever dream of. Some folks wanted Rodgers, where did he finish this season? Some folks wanted Allegiri, what did he achieve in a one horse race? Mikel has stabilized the toxic dressing room and made it a better place for the future coaches. Utter useless bashing Mikel as a zero experience blah blah blah upto n+1 blah. Mikel is a fighter and will fight and get his way. He is no daddy cool or daddy fool to tolerate nonsense from the owners or the players.
I already knew who the writer is b4 clicking,after reading the headline.
Yes a one trick bashing the manager pony. Dan never has positive thing to say……boring.
I’m sure ozgooner you could come up with a few articles countering Dans arguments?
Yea probably not ,just leave a 10 word reply moaning about someone who’s taken the time to write it .
@Loose Cannon
Get off your knees and wipe your chin…
LOL
OK Loose Cannon, so now you know what Arsene dreamed about – he features so heavily in your life, I’m actually beginning to think that it’s you dreaming about him – such an unhealthy situation LC 🤔😱
Isn’t this the same situation that all three managers / coach found themselves in?
Identify the player they wanted only to be thwarted by the owner?
Griesman, Zaha??
Mikel and Edu said quite clearly that they had a shortlist of the players they wanted in, so this hiatus in signing them, must be from the top….. unless, of course, players want CL or have seen what happens if they fall out of favour?!?!
I wanted to reply him but I save my energy instead.
Someone who thinks MA is better than Rodgers and allergri would be hard to convince.
Meanwhile Rodgers have the same achievement as Arteta with a lesser team, lesser Budget and more top6 finished than the saviour.
Called Italy league one horse race, but in the last 5 years only two teams have won the EPL. In fact only Liverpool won it once and City got 4.
Compared to the league he called one horse race who have 3 teams won it in the last 5 years.
Lastly, it doesn’t matter what MA achieved, he already concluded the next manager achievement would be the hand work of MA.
I wish they gave the last two managers the same credit when we are winning the FA cup with this current management.. like he’s already doing for the next management to take over.
Of course that won’t happen.
If you are going to come for me, please do with facts or at least state it as your opinion only.
I forgot to mention allergri has more UCL final appearance as a coach than Arteta has as a player, assistant manager and Manager combined.
This is not a dig to MA at all, he has many years ahead to achieve something great.
But some people need to be set straight.
Exactly Ken, Edu has been spouting to media for months about “the list” being finalized and players identified and ready to go.
You also forgot young Ronaldo and verbal agreement until Arsenal’s dithering and United stepped in. I believe what both Wenger and Ronaldo said is exactly how that unfolded. 3 days dithering cost that transfer.
Maybe “the list” and Arteta’s frustrations are indirect way of laying the blame on the board and ownership.
Maybe saying “the list has been finalized” was telling fans we’re set and ready, just waiting for board and ownership to do their job now.
LA Rams run a tight ship, yet Arsenal looks so amateurish in comparison. Arteta has guaranteed contract, address the problem and enlighten everyone, please please don’t play the victim and be a human shield for that lot.
Wenger deserved better, but saw first hand how Dein was treated, so should have known better. Emptied his goodwill with the fans on that lot, and thrown under the bus for his trouble.
Yes, the football in Seria is depressingly dire. As well as the violence other factors are also responsible for its current mediocrity and falling crowds These are the fact that there are too many teams. Half of the 22 teams are Burnley like small city operations whose only goal is to make up the numbers and survive relegation. Then there is the systemic corruption of the big clubs such as Juventus, the amount of debt, watching on cable and changing social patterns so that there are better things to do than go to a football game or talk about football on a Sunday. All this has resulted in paralysis and the current stagnant state of Italian football ,where it has become a league for old men to wind down their careers. A shame really. In the 90s while I was living in Japan it was seen as the coolest of all the European Leagues. That was then.
Find it hard to believe he would already be fustrated, when the window has just officially opened. This just smells like more media bs with their ever changing narrative tbh.
Oops. Ignore this thread. Way off subject It was meant for a different blog. Not really sure though are we about where Arteta’s head is at regarding this window’s in and outs. I hope that he does have some idea of which positions need serious reinforcement and is not simply trying to paper up the cracks with the few scraps available to him.