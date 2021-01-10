“I am gutted” Arteta very worried about Martinelli injury

Arsenal have had a rollercoaster season, not just with results but with our usual extensive injury list.

But this week we saw the return of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes to training, meaning that for the first time this year we had an empty treatment room, and Arteta for once had a full Arsenal squad to choose from.

That wish has now been destroyed with the news that Gabriel Martinelli sustained an ankle injury in the warm up to last night’s game against Newcastle, and the boss Mikel Arteta is fearing the worst for the young Brazilian.

“I am gutted.” Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game. “I was in my office before the game and one of the coaches came in and told me that Gabi had hurt himself, that he’d twisted his ankle.

“I went to the medical room and he was in tears. He was in a lot of pain and we’re going to have to see how he is. It didn’t look good. He was in pain so I imagine that we’re not going to have good news with him.”

This is not good news for Arteta as last season Martinelli burst onto thescene as a real hot prospect, but in this campaign he has only managed 2 League starts due to his knee injury.

Let’s all hope it is not as bad as Arteta thinks it is….