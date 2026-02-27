‘I am pretty speechless.’ Saka’s parents sends him a letter after new Arsenal deal

Bukayo Saka was presented with a heartfelt letter from his parents after committing his future to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract. The gesture marked an emotional moment for the winger, whose journey from academy prospect to senior star continues to inspire supporters.

The England international is widely regarded as one of the finest talents to emerge from the Gunners’ academy system. By securing him on an extended deal, Arsenal have ensured that the prime years of his career will be spent in north London. The club have also invested heavily in managing his fitness and development to maximise his impact on the pitch.

A Season of Contribution

Although this has not been Saka’s most prolific campaign in an Arsenal shirt, he has continued to contribute in meaningful ways. His influence extends beyond statistics, with his work rate, creativity and tactical awareness playing a key role in the team’s progress. As Arsenal pursue success this term, his presence remains central to their ambitions.

Saka’s performances have long made supporters proud, but the pride felt by his family is equally significant. The letter from his parents reflected both gratitude and admiration for the person he has become. In part, it read, “You have never forgotten your values, faith, or people who have supported you along the way. That means more to us than any goal, trophy, or contract ever could.”

An Emotional Response

The message left the attacker visibly emotional. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Saka said, “Wow, I don’t see my mum and dad speak with me a lot like this.

“I am pretty speechless. It’s amazing. I don’t know what to say apart from thank you to them. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

The exchange highlighted the humility and grounded nature that continue to define Saka’s character both on and off the field.