“I am really happy and we will see what happens in the future.” Arsenal target refuses to rule out transfer

Emiliano Buendia has kept the door open over a possible move to Arsenal after refusing to commit his future to Norwich City.

The Argentinean has been a target of the Gunners after shining for Norwich in the Premier League last season.

After their relegation to the Championship, the Gunners could have landed him, but the Canaries kept hold of him and he has helped them win promotion back to the English top flight.

He has 13 goals and 15 assists so far this season, which has helped Daniel Farke’s side to return to the big time.

The midfielder has interest from several teams around England, but Arsenal has the strongest interest.

He knows teams will look to sign him, yet when he was asked about his future plans, he stopped short of committing his future to the Canaries.

He said he is happy with them now, but his future remains uncertain.

“Everyone knows I have a contract here, I am really happy here but everyone has hopes for the future,” he told the Pink’Un.

“I always say that I am really pleased with this club, it means a lot for me and my life, and also for my family.

“I am really happy and we will see what happens in the future.”