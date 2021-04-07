“I am scared to check my phone after a match” Willian discusses Social media abuse

Willian has attempted to show how bad social media abuse has affected him and says he is afraid of checking his phone sometimes because of the latest abuse he might come across.

The Brazilian is one of several professional players who have suffered racist remarks from fans around the world.

These abuses have been rampant in recent months and have forced Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to delete his social media accounts until the owners of the platforms do something about it.

There have been calls for Twitter and Instagram to become stricter on users who abuse players, but no serious step has been taken so far.

Willian says he is open to being criticized, however, what he cannot take is his family members also suffering abuses.

He also admitted that there have been times that he has contemplated deleting his social media accounts and still gets scared of checking them after matches.

“It’s really, really affected me when they say about my family,” he said via Arsenal’s website.

“As I’ve said before, if they want to criticise me, that’s no problem, I will always accept that. But when they come to attack you and your family with bad words that I cannot say here, that hurts. That’s really affected me and it’s a big problem.

“I feel that straight away I want to delete my social media accounts. I have seen some people [do that] because of the racism and the abuse and straight away I want to do that, but when you think and take a few minutes and relax a little bit more… but the first action is to delete straight away!

“Sometimes, yeah, to be honest [I am scared to check my phone after a match], because we are human. I want to understand who these people are and who they think they are to come to speak like that with us.

“We are professional and we do the best to help the team on the pitch. We want to win and we always want to win. We never want to lose, but we have our bad days and sometimes we’re not feeling good and having problems like everyone has.

“We have personal problems and families have a lot of problems as well, so sometimes you’re not in a good day, you have a bad game and they come and they say these kind of words that hurt you. That’s why we want to stop it. Enough is enough.”