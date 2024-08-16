I am shocked that Arsenal let this Brazilian star striker slip through their fingers

I lived in Poole Dorset; my Stepdad supports Bournemouth, and I would attend Dean Court when they were in League 2 and 1.

So naturally I keep an eye on the Cherries.

Reports that Porto have accepted an initial 31.7 million bid for Evanilson has left me thinking a few things, both positive and negative.

It’s been reported on more than one occasion that Arsenal sent out scouts to Portugal to watch the Brazilian and were very impressed, only to be advised that the player had a 100 million release clause.

Rumours say that this time last year Man United were quoted 60 million for the 24-year-old.

Porto’s transfer policy has long been to identify a gem from South America, develop the talent before making a huge profit.

Yet they may have not estimated that since January a lot of English clubs are being cautious with their money, sensitive to FFP sanctions.

Even with 8.1 million adds ons, this could be the bargain of the summer.

It would make it hard for Edu with a straight face to say there were no options available that would make out attack better.

At the very least he’s better then Nketiah, a player Arteta stopped selecting in the title race and was willing to sell if Marseille went up to 30 million (that could cost us everything).

In a world where everyone talks, our director of football must be aware that Evanilson is valued this low? So why wouldn’t we match the from the South Coast?

I would love to suggest it’s a sign that we got something else lined up and have been slightly put off by the forward’s injury record last campaign and don’t want to gamble on him settling into a new culture?

My fear is, the Gunners don’t see the forward position as a priority and to balance the books and will only go into the market if they raise their own funds.

Our owners under Mr Wenger were accused of not having the ambition to take that extra step, but were able to hide behind wanting to be a self-sustained model, meaning we were handicapped by stadium debt.

The Emirates is now paid for, they have the maximum UEFA revenue, ticket prices increased, and merchandise cost an insane amount.

So, while I would never want my club to spend cash they haven’t got, I would like to understand how we can’t find 40 million for a player we clearly rate who plays in the part of the puzzle where a piece is missing.

That’s a conversation to have at the end of the month?

I hope not.

Dan

