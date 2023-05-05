I am shocked that Reiss Nelson has turned down a new Arsenal contract – Are you?

Reiss Nelson has made it clear over the last year that he was desperate for Arsenal to give him a new contract so he could stay at his boyhood club for as long as possible. In fact he only stated in December when asked about if he wanted to stay and he replied: “Of course,”

“I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know. I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is there. So of course I’d love to stay.”

But strangely, now that the Gunners have offered him a new contract, he has rejected it, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it seems Arsenal and Reiss Nelson are still in talks over terms to persuade him to stay.

Reiss Nelson has rejected the first new contract proposal made by Arsenal — but negotiations remain ongoing as final decision will be made at the end of the season. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Nelson has been approached by many clubs in England and also from abroad over potential free transfer. pic.twitter.com/nqpmSqXh0o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023

Nelson’s current contract expires in June, and there are reports that Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in the 23-year-old, and other Premier League and foreign clubs have also reportedly expressed interest, which would appear to be the reason that he has reportedly turned down the club’s initial offer to extend his stay.

Despite only making eight league appearances this season, Nelson has scored three goals and is popular with Arsenal fans. However, with Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order, Nelson may struggle to become a regular starter under Mikel Arteta.

It’s possible that he’s looking to leave in search of more playing time, and his performances suggest he could be a valuable addition to many other clubs.

Despite his assurances that he has only ever wanted to stay at Arsenal for his whole career, does it look his head may have turned by the offer of a more lucrative deal elsewhere? Plus the likelihood of much more playing time than he is getting at the moment?

Perhaps Arteta should have made him an offer before Christmas ehen he was clear that he didn’t want to leave?

Darren N

