“I am sick of saying the same things about Arsenal ” Pundit slams Arsenal after loss to Newcastle

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit, Jamie Carragher slammed Arsenal after the Gunners missed their chance to return to the Champions League by losing to Newcastle United last night.

It was a bad day at the office for Mikel Arteta’s team, who needed to win to return to fourth place ahead of Tottenham.

However, the Magpies beat them 2-0 to all but end their dreams of playing in next season’s UCL.

Tottenham needs just a draw in their final home game of the season against Norwich to finish this campaign ahead of the Gunners in fourth place.

Carragher watched as Arteta’s side was picked apart by a very inspired Newcastle United team and he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I think they were awful. I am sick of saying the same things about Arsenal but I have enjoyed this season, they have been a team people can get behind. You felt there was something building, something starting. That was like a cup final for Arsenal and they were really bad. To play that poorly in the first half, and then in the second half, is unacceptable. They were awful from minute one.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The performance we delivered last night was simply unacceptable and on that evidence, we don’t deserve to play in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle was by far the better team and deserved to take all the points from the match.