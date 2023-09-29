“I am still not convinced” Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth

Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth this weekend and expects the Gunners to emerge from the clash as victors.

Mikel Arteta’s men are still unbeaten in all competitions this season and have earned huge results.

Bournemouth is struggling to reach the heights they reached in the second half of last season and are not a match for the North Londoners.

Arsenal knows they must stay close to the top of the league table and avoid upsets by beating teams like Bournemouth.

Sutton expects them to be fine in the fixture. He predicts a 1-0 on the BBC and adds:

“I am still not convinced by Bournemouth. A new coach has come in, Andoni Iraola, but have they improved from last season under Gary O’Neil? I am not so sure they have.

“Arsenal have a few injury concerns at the moment, including Bukayo Saka. Their squad will be stretched for this game but I still think they will find a way through, and squeak a victory.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bournemouth cannot be underestimated, but we are in an excellent position now and should defeat them.

The Cherries are trying to find their feet under a new gaffer and we certainly cannot allow them to cause an upset against us.

So the boys that will start that game know we require all three points from them in the fixture.

