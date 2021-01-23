“I am sure there is tireless work going on behind the scenes.” Arsenal is working on replacing Ozil claims pundit

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal is working hard to make good use of the space being left behind at the club by the departure of Mesut Ozil.

The German will leave the Gunners for Fenerbahce this month, that means they will be saving the £350,000 a week that they have been paying him and Campbell says they can now sign new players.

This month might be a busy one for them as they look to bolster their squad ahead of fighting for a European spot.

Campbell highlighted the fact that Ozil tied down so much money for a player that wasn’t making any meaningful contribution to the team.

Now that he off the club’s wage bill, they can sign other players and he claimed that the Gunners should be working on some deals already.

“I think that Ozil’s exit has paved the way for a new outfield signing,” he told Football Insider.

“It is a hell of a lot of money to have tied up in a player not making a contribution. Now he is off the wage bill, it might mean we can do some loan business.

“Hopefully, we can get some bodies in. That would be massive. I am sure there is tireless work going on behind the scenes.

“The culture is changing a bit. Arteta has got rid of Kolasinac, Ozil, Sokratis… All of a sudden it is a very different squad. You want a group that is together.”

Arsenal has secured the loan signing of Mat Ryan already, and reports have linked them with a move for Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.