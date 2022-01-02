‘I am trying’ – Aubameyang urged to return to former club

Bakary Sako has admitted that he is trying to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal and return to St Etienne this month.

The striker’s future is up in the air at present, having been stripped of the club captaincy on top of being excluded from the first-team squad since we took on Southampton almost a month ago.

He has since left to join up with the Gabon squad for the AFCON which will mean he will be missing for at least four more matches also, and with him being released early, it leaves further doubt over his place in the team.

St Etienne midfielder Sako has now admitted that he is working on convincing him to return to Ligue 1 with him.

“I am trying to attract him,” Sako confirmed as quoted by GFFN. “Wouldn’t you like to see Aubameyang back at St Étienne? We all feel the same. I am very serious when I tell him to come, even if it is in a joking tone.

“I don’t know if it is possible, but I hope he will respond favourably. It is difficult because he has been at Arsenal for a long time, it is not easy to leave London.”

While it may not be a shock to see Auba given permission to leave the club, I don’t think anyone would believe that he would quit to join St Etienne, who are on the battling to avoid relegation at present. Even Newcastle has to pose as an unlikely option given their place in the division, but the latter could at least make it financially worth it for Auba.

Could the striker look to move back to France for reasons over than finances? Do you expect him to work his way back into the team this term?

Patrick

Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….