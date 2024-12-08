“I am trying to give Renee a headache.” Beth Mead on trying to get back into Gunners starting 11

In the last few Arsenal Women match days, the England Lionesses forward, Beth Mead, seemed to have lost her spot in Arsenal Women’s starting lineup. Mariona Caldentey and Caitlin Foord playing through the wings have re-activated the Arsenal attack. When playing on the wing, Beth Mead prefers to tuck in and play centrally, whereas Foord previously held the width on the left. Now that Mariona has joined the team, she is providing what Foord used to do on the left wing, while Foord is occupying the width on the right to balance the Arsenal attacking equation.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the clash with Aston Villa this Sunday, Beth Mead opened up about how she goes about pushing to reclaim her spot in the Arsenal starting 11. When asked if she is looking to change her style or stick to it in the hopes that it will pay off, she said, “The game is an ever evolving game and as a player you have to be ever evolving. I was a nine and I became a winger. That is why I like to be inside and closer to the goal but I am a good winger and can put in a good cross from out wide as well.

“Ultimately I know that I can do what I do at a good level but I know I need to be able to do both of those things at my level because that makes the manager’s decision harder because I think I can do both those things.

“I back myself as a player I have been training hard and well and I am trying to give Renee a headache. But it is great in terms of the competition and it only makes us better as individuals. I don’t want to be sat on the bench but it makes you better as a player and a person.”

The one thing we ought to appreciate interim manager Renee Slegers for is how she’s been able to get the best out of this Arsenal team. She seems to have discovered what the best Arsenal team is, and she’s been bold in her team selections. Jonas Eidevall was a top coach, but his major undoing at times was opting for names instead of picking players based on merit.

That said, even if a player like Beth Mead has found herself not starting, she’s still got to play a major role. Renee hasn’t been shy about making substitutions, and notably, she’s made them at the right time, which has seen players end up contributing even off the bench, including Mead.

That said, it is worth appreciating how brilliant Caitlin Foord has been this season. She was expected to be the casualty of Mariona Caldentey’s arrival, but instead she’s taken advantage of her experience and versatility and made herself undroppable. If it were not for her resurgence, Mead wouldn’t have been warming the bench one suspects.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

