Are we all very excited about Arsenal’s transfer window, and the season ahead?

Arsenal has got me excited again
The past four to five years have not been good for Arsenal fans.
The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League in each of the past five seasons. They have also lost the luster of playing “beautiful football.”
Now, in Mikel Arteta’s third full season with the club as manager, the clouds seem to be moving away, giving way to the good times.
Even though it is a small sample size, the North London outfit look a completely different squad to last season. They have a different energy to them this season, which the fans have not witnessed for some time.
Arsenal have won their opening four games of a Premier League season for only the third time – 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2022-23.
— Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 28, 2022
Anyone who was at the Emirates Stadium in the match against Fulham last weekend will tell you the same thing about the atmosphere. That it was electric.
And that is despite the fact that Arsenal faced a promoted side. It is a testament between the connection the fans are feeling between them and the team.
This can prove to become a huge advantage, as the Emirates Stadium can become a proper fortress from here on. A place where teams would dread to visit.
Arteta already has a better squad at his disposal than he ever had at the club he formerly captained. But it appears like the Gunners are not yet shutting down the arrivals lounge.
The loving William Saliba is receiving from the Arsenal fan base is quality.
The scenes at the end of the game yesterday.👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2FqLBRmnUm
— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 28, 2022
Exciting players such as Youri Tielemans, Pedro Neto and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk have all been linked to a late move to Arsenal.
If the club achieves in bringing any one of them, Arsenal will place themselves in a very good position for a silverware this season.
I think winning one of Europa League, FA Cup or the EFL Cup would genuinely come within their limits.
And it would certainly be warmly welcomed by the club’s faithful, who have suffered when the team has struggled in the past few seasons.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tielemans can still come to support Partey, but Neto seems unlikely since he’s tied to a long-term contract. Mudryk doesn’t seem better than Smith-Rowe on the left wing, so I’d be surprised if he comes
I’m not sure what you’re on, but if you were to judge both players based on their comps. You’d be a terrible liar if you say Mudryk doesn’t seem better than ESR on the left wing.
Kid’s being called the Ukrainian Neymar FFS and he’s actually faster and more skillful than ESR and you’re saying this.
I guess you’re also one of those who was saying ESR is a better footballer than Ødegaard last season?
It’s just my observation based on his goals/ assists since last season and his YouTube highlights. Smith-Rowe was far more productive despite being a squad-rotation player and playing in one of the most competitive football leagues in the world
I’ve never said Smith-Rowe is a better footballer than Odegaard
I just said playing Odegaard on the right side is more suited for Arteta’s current tactic due to his stronger foot, but Smith-Rowe is taller and pacier. So he is useful in the second halves of the games, if we need to utilize the half-space on the right byline to make more crosses
I’d love Mudryk and can’t understand why he has not been snapped up already, having turned down a £25 million move to Everton.
Elneny is out🤦🤦
Out to where?
Lol, once again. There’s nothing exciting about Your Tielemans. If eventually we get him, I’ll stand behind him every time he gets on that pitch and outs in the effort, but sorry to say: There’s nothing exciting about him.
Only reason most of you want him is because half of y’all wants to see Xhaka out of the lineup and somehow thinks Arteta will drop Xhaka as a starter for Tielemans, while the other half of y’all thinks Tielemans will be a solid option for Partey when he’s injured. 😂😂 I don’t know which half is more delusional, but hey hey, allow people do them.
Doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting Neto because of the price Wolves are demanding.
Mudryk on the other hand looks exciting and terribly fast in his comps.
I never heard of him till he got linked to us, but then I’m sure the club and recruitment did their job. I can’t question their judgement on young players.
Hopefully we get him if we can’t get Neto, and then an a proper backup for Partey, and not the Tielemans nonsense. They don’t even play same position.
Elneny sustained injury against fulham
Very good.
He might’ve taken one for the team.
Now Ornstein says we’ll look to sign for that midfield.
That position we were trying to ignore, we’ll be getting a player there now.
That’s a big shame. He rarely (if ever) lets us down and is a worthy sub for Party.
The club has done great business so far. Let’s hope it’s not ended because we will need bodies toward the end of the season. We could play over 50 games and no player can or should do that. So we need a couple of signings. If we go for our youth method then Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk reminds me of our own Gabriel Martinelli. Also we all know what Wilfred Zaha can do. He is only 29 so has a good 3 seasons at the top to go. He has the experience to take us upwards.
In the midfield…..yes Youri Tielemans is right for us. If Partey gets injured Xhaka or Elneny can fall back and Tielemans would be perfect. Imagine Partey injured and our midfield is Xhaka and Elneny. Suicide.
Admin. Could we please have a Godwin’s law type rule for people who troll other commenters with the “delusional” insult.