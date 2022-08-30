Are we all very excited about Arsenal’s transfer window, and the season ahead?

Arsenal has got me excited again

The past four to five years have not been good for Arsenal fans.

The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League in each of the past five seasons. They have also lost the luster of playing “beautiful football.”

Now, in Mikel Arteta’s third full season with the club as manager, the clouds seem to be moving away, giving way to the good times.

Even though it is a small sample size, the North London outfit look a completely different squad to last season. They have a different energy to them this season, which the fans have not witnessed for some time.

Arsenal have won their opening four games of a Premier League season for only the third time – 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2022-23. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 28, 2022

Anyone who was at the Emirates Stadium in the match against Fulham last weekend will tell you the same thing about the atmosphere. That it was electric.

And that is despite the fact that Arsenal faced a promoted side. It is a testament between the connection the fans are feeling between them and the team.

This can prove to become a huge advantage, as the Emirates Stadium can become a proper fortress from here on. A place where teams would dread to visit.

Arteta already has a better squad at his disposal than he ever had at the club he formerly captained. But it appears like the Gunners are not yet shutting down the arrivals lounge.

The loving William Saliba is receiving from the Arsenal fan base is quality. The scenes at the end of the game yesterday.👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2FqLBRmnUm — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 28, 2022

Exciting players such as Youri Tielemans, Pedro Neto and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk have all been linked to a late move to Arsenal.

If the club achieves in bringing any one of them, Arsenal will place themselves in a very good position for a silverware this season.

I think winning one of Europa League, FA Cup or the EFL Cup would genuinely come within their limits.

And it would certainly be warmly welcomed by the club’s faithful, who have suffered when the team has struggled in the past few seasons.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids