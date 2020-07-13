“I am very impressed with him” Arteta very happy with at least one of his players

Kieran Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he returned to fitness after a long injury layoff.

The Scotsman was unavailable for selection when Mikel Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager and both had been looking forward to working together.

After the restart of the league season, the former Celtic man has been one of the most important players at Arsenal and he has impressed Arteta with his fine showing for the Gunners so far and Arteta cannot hide his delight at working with him.

He hailed the wing-back’s attitude in a recent interview with Sky Sports and talks about how much loved he is at the club because of his personality.

He insisted that he is very happy to have him as part of his team and he discussed how the defender kept an amazing attitude during his rehab when Arteta first became our manager.

“I am very impressed with him,” said Arteta.

“Just how he was acting and working on his rehab. Everybody loves him at the club and it is not a coincidence, he earns that every single day: the way he treats people, the way he works around the way, the energy he brings to the place.

“Then with his performances I am delighted. He has adapted really well. He is a player that gives you everything in every session and every game and the quality as well that he is adding.

“You help him with pleasure because of what he brings, how willing he is all the time to work, improve and give his maximum to the team.”