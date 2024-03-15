“I am waiting for you.” Thomas Muller sends message to Kai Havertz and Arsenal

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has sent a message to Kai Havertz and Arsenal ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal match.
Both clubs were drawn together in the quarter final draw, with Bayern coming to the Emirates first before Arsenal travels to Bavaria for the return leg.
It is a tough draw for both sides and the previous history between these clubs at the knockout of the competition does not favour Arsenal.
However, the Gunners have been fantastic, and this game could be their chance to rewrite history and show that they have become a bigger club.
Speaking after the draw, Muller said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘And it’s Arsenal, Kai Havertz my friend… I am waiting for you.
‘No it’s a nice draw, two very good teams. Two very good stadiums, two very good cities. Yeah it will be tough but I am always positive. See you Gunners!’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is not the easiest of draws but we should trust our players more after watching their performance against FC Porto.
Bayern is a tough team, but they are not unbeatable, and we can overcome them to reach the semi-final.
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s time we send this Oldman to retire, COYG!
I think the inflection generally perceived from the headline is rather different from what Muller actually meant.
Well, you dont say! So what’s new then!!
See you too Thomas! Seriously though, does this guy age past 34?
School children in England knows whose name got to be the first on Arsenal team sheet.
This is a mouth watering tie, the Big problem Bryan Munich will have is that Arsenal is a very young team, and youngsters have no fear.
Maybe those kids will know but we DONT, as you chose not to say WHO.
You have a phobia it seems, against using NAMES!
YOU WOULD RATHER SPEAK IN RIDDLES!