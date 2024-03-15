“I am waiting for you.” Thomas Muller sends message to Kai Havertz and Arsenal

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has sent a message to Kai Havertz and Arsenal ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal match.

Both clubs were drawn together in the quarter final draw, with Bayern coming to the Emirates first before Arsenal travels to Bavaria for the return leg.

It is a tough draw for both sides and the previous history between these clubs at the knockout of the competition does not favour Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have been fantastic, and this game could be their chance to rewrite history and show that they have become a bigger club.

Speaking after the draw, Muller said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘And it’s Arsenal, Kai Havertz my friend… I am waiting for you.

‘No it’s a nice draw, two very good teams. Two very good stadiums, two very good cities. Yeah it will be tough but I am always positive. See you Gunners!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is not the easiest of draws but we should trust our players more after watching their performance against FC Porto.

Bayern is a tough team, but they are not unbeatable, and we can overcome them to reach the semi-final.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…