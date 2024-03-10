“I answered this question already,” Havertz responds to his best position question

One question Kai Havertz is tired of hearing is about his best position on the pitch, and the German was asked once again after starring for Arsenal against Brentford.

He emerged as the hero of the day, scoring a late winner that propelled Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League table.

Havertz has assumed various roles throughout his career, even playing as a left-back for his country not too long ago. Arsenal signed him as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who played in midfield, and recently, Havertz has been favoured as a false nine over established strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Against Brentford, he played as a false nine and proved effective. After the game, Jamie Redknapp once again questioned him about his best position.

The German replied, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t know how many times I answered this question already.

“I’m just happy to be on the pitch. I’m not a player who only plays in one position.

“Sometimes it’s good, sometimes its bad, but it suits me quite well.

“I just love it in this team. I love to play as the false nine, the eight, as the No10, wherever you want me to go.

“In Germany. I played as a left-back as well, so it’s all good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been an effective member of our squad and has been in terrific form lately.

Wherever he plays best should be the role he occupies on the team.