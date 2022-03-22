‘I apologise to Arsenal fans’ – Pundit backtracks after celebration jibe

Gabby Agbonlahor has backtracked on his comments about Arsenal over-celebrating, admitting that it ‘was a bit of jealousy’ after seeing his Aston Villa side on the losing end of things.

The former Villa forward was the subject of ridicule after complaining about the Gunners celebrations at full-time of their weekend clash, which Mikel Arteta’s side had earned a deserved 1-0 victory, and the team took to the field to celebrate with their fans.

On Sunday, Gabby complained that they gone overboard with their celebrations when talking live on TalkSport, claiming it was if we had won ‘the Champions League’.

“The way they celebrated at the end of the game was like they’d won the Champions League, not qualified for it” he said.

“I know it was a great result but the scenes, the players, and we were right behind the fans, it was like they’d won the league, not beaten Aston Villa, a team that they should be beating.

“I think they did overdo the celebrations.”

Host Laura Woods has undone him today, so much so that he has now apologised to our fans. She began by explaining her thoughts on it, before playing him a recording of his own previous comments praising the exuberant celebrations of Steven Gerrard previously.

“Yes, I’ve seen Laura’s comments – and she’s spot on,” he told talkSPORT on Tuesday.

“Laura puts me in my place a lot and this is why she’s getting awards – because she’s a top presenter.

“I was very bitter after the game. Where I was watching the game from the BT Sport studio, I could see the Arsenal fans all game.

“And seeing them celebrating after the game, I think it was a bit of jealousy.

“So I take that comment back and I apologise to Arsenal fans. Their celebrations were fine and I’m sure they will get that top-four position.

“But Jamie O’Hara, pipe down!

TalkSport loves to parade those with their big opinions, which feeds into Laura Woods to disagree with, but fair play to Agbonlahor for actually giving up the ghost, as he could easily have dug himself a deeper hole here.

These celebrations are exactly why the feeling in and around north London is so good right now, the togetherness and passion on display transcends through the crowd and the squad, and I’m not discounting just how important that has been to our push up the table this term.

Patrick

