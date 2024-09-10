I believe Arsenal needs to go all out for the Champions League to become a real elite club

There’s no denying that Arsenal’s quest for glory is as thrilling as ever, especially with the Champions League back in our sights. With the international fixtures now in full swing, we’re all anticipating the return of real football and the chance to watch us win the North London derby before going for the biggest game away at the Etihad. While the Premier League is obviously a priority given how close we’ve come to winning it in recent seasons, I firmly believe that we should focus on making a serious claim for the Champions League title.

This massive trophy has eluded us since its inception, and it’s high time we rectified that. Arsenal has a rich history, yet the Champions League remains the only major trophy missing from our cabinet. Our record in Europe has been disappointing lately, with the Europa League final loss to Chelsea in 2019 being our only European final since 2006. We’ve had our share of near misses, like the heartbreaking defeat to Barcelona in 2006, where a red card to Jens Lehmann changed the course of the match. Despite being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, we need to win the Champions League to truly enhance our European pedigree and establish ourselves among the elite.

I’m not delusional; I understand the immense challenge of winning such a competitive tournament, especially with the new league phase format making things even tougher. However, we have a young squad brimming with quality, and if we can stay injury-free, there’s no reason we can’t compete at the highest level. The excitement of facing teams like PSG, Inter Milan, and Monaco in the group stage is exhilarating, and it’s a chance for our players to gain invaluable experience.

Of course, the Premier League is important, and it’s where we’ve had some close calls recently. But if we find ourselves in a position to challenge for the Champions League, we should seize that opportunity. Winning this trophy would not only bring glory but also attract top talent to our squad, further boosting our chances in both domestic and European competitions.

Ultimately, as Gooners, we should be aiming for the Champions League. We’ve won the English top flight 13 times; surely it’s time we prioritize a trophy that has eluded us for far too long. The ambition to win both the Premier League and the Champions League is what drives us, and I believe we can achieve this with the right focus and determination. Let’s rally behind the team and make this season one to remember!

Sam P

