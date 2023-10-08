“I bet Mikel” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Man City

Piers Morgan is brimming with delight following Arsenal’s thrilling triumph against Manchester City this afternoon.

With a win against City eluding them since 2015, the Gunners knew they faced a formidable challenge. However, having previously gone head-to-head with the Citizens last season, Arsenal was determined to demonstrate their continued ability to contend for the league title.

There are few fixtures tougher than a clash against Manchester City to showcase one’s unwavering resolve, and Mikel Arteta’s team showcased their mettle, proving they have the qualities required to defeat any opponent.

In addition to the narrow one-goal victory, the North Londoners exhibited exceptional form throughout the game, leaving the men from Manchester struggling to contain them.

After the match, Morgan tweeted a picture of Arteta and Pep Guardiola shaking hands at the end of the game and captioned it:

“BREAKING: Arsenal beat the Champions and go joint top of the League. Massive moment for ⁦Mikel Arteta and his team. Scrappy old game but we defended like demons & ⁦Declan Rice was superb again. I bet Mikel’s never enjoyed a handshake more than this one…”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no Arsenal fan in the world who did not enjoy that win against Manchester City and it clearly shows that we are now the team to beat.

The Citizens will worry whenever they have to play us in any competition.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…