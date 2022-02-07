While Aubameyang was ultimately blamed for losing his role as Arsenal captain and first-team star, I can’t help but believe Mikel Arteta is likely at fault almost as equally. Guest post by Sarah Rohan
Both the player and Manager were the problem in my opinion. While we do not know all the facts. Auba clearly had disciplinary issues, and not for the first time in his career. Maybe what he used to get away with under our previous managers wouldn’t stick with Arteta. How did such a good relationship turn so toxic between them? It’s got to be more than a couple of late appearances at training that’s caused the problem. Did Pierre get too big for his boots and Mikel brought him down a peg or two?
The Spaniard does have a tendency to fall out with players also. I don’t think I know of many managers like him to be honest. He’s definitely brought in a strict policy. I agree he needs respect and discipline from players but he can act like a field marshal from the army. His way or the high way comes to mind. Was it not possible to just bench these other players and bring them back in gradually? Instead he completely ousts them with no way back. That seems a tad drastic.
I will however have faith in the manager and his plans for our team and the future with our youngsters is bright. We’ve been stuck with a mediocre group of players in the past, and now he’s had a mass clear out with just his select few left to finish out the season. I’m hoping there’s method to his madness.
After reading some of his quotes I can see he has a ruthless streak which he has brought into his management style.
When he first joined the club, he told Arsenal Media: “What I have learned, you have to be ruthless. I have so much respect for this football club, that if I didn’t feel ready I wouldn’t be sitting in the chair. The first thing I have to do is change the energy, the players have to accept a different process, a different way of thinking. If we don’t have the right culture the tree is going to shake” Well it certainly did!
I wish the summersaulting Gabonese star all the best with Barcelona, said with gritted teeth. Hope you don’t do too well though! Yes I am bitter about it because I did hope he would be back in the team eventually and that peace would be made but it wasn’t meant to be. Now he’s now out of the picture which is probably best for the team’s sake going forward. Hopefully no more disruptions.
Will it be fate we end up meeting him in Europe next term?! That would be so typical!
Until next time Gooners. COYG!
You have a player coming from a club, where he was often reported of being late etc. and then you bring that player here.
Didn’t it ring the alarm bells at Arsenal that when you bring in a 28-year old man with a recent history of mischievous behavior that he would likely to continue his ways?
I am 100% certain that he displayed these kinds of incidents before signing that new contract. Difference was that he was playing really well at the time.
To make it worse, they actually made him captain! So first you make him captain, then you give him a ridiculous contract extension despite him already being +30 years old. And ALL this was done while he had already showed the club that he has not learned discipline and was still breaking the club rules.
I refuse to believe that Auba acted like Mother Theresa before his new contract. It just seems like his misdemeanor was ignored while he was scoring goals.
Who hired him and who had to pay the price for that costly mistake? I thank Ivan for putting that man out of his misery and our misery. While he made his money on obnoxious wages, he drained the club’s resources with such players. Hence the guilt stops him from returning. Sir Alex was a different case, a thorough professional in thought, word and deed, hence he is always welcome at OT.
When the club bought 6 young players in the summer the writing was on the wall for older players. Aubameyang was the oldest and the highest paid so he was the most vulnerable from the off. After the club went 0-3 Arteta read the riot act. Arteta’s job was totally on the line and he chose to swing the axe and he swung it hard and he swung it often. Leno Cedric Chambers Mari Tavares Elneny Niles Lokonga Pepe Nketiah Martinelli were all benched. Everyone knew exactly what the Managers attitude was after that. Through injury Tavares Lokonga and Martinelli were reincorporated. Everyone else was frozen out. Then Auba lost form but Arteta kept the faith and continued to start him. But after losses to Man U and Everton he was benched. Then Arteta stripped Auba of the Captaincy. For what exactly we don’t know but we believe a number of matters finally added up. Then a terrible January meant it was easy for Arteta to ease Aubameyang out. Aubameyang for his part was only to pleased to go. A new start at the club he wanted to go to when Arsenal bought him and a nice 7m farewell present. The message was clear 5 months ago after the 0-3. Chambers has gone Mari and Niles are on loan soon to be let go. Leno will go in the summer as will Lacazette Nketiah Cedric Elneny. None so blind as those who will not see.
Is that a shaggy dog story?
Hi, in order to manage a group, you need to be harsh at times. When, you manage a young sporting group, you must be harsh on the older/experience group all the time, as you don’t want the tomorrow players follow the example of the older ones when the older ones are gone. So sad to say, Aubu was or is a good, very good player, however I think his goodness went to his head. Enough said, now for Wolves with a fully discipline side, except for xhaka.
Based on the reports, we could blame both of them. But let’s just focus on our current problems
We obviously have a big problem in the CF position, yet Arsenal decided not to sign one. I assume they don’t take our top four chance seriously and the club aren’t willing to give Arteta/ Edu more funds until they can show a progress by the end of this season
Arteta did what others couldn’t do. When the previous coach had similar problem with Ozil and kept him out for sometime Arsenal fans were quick to request his return.
Now during his time as interim coach Freddie Lungberg said he had similar problems with the senior players and never though Arteta could cope with it. Due to these reasons, i am of the conviction that this has been an old age culture at Arsenal which Arteta is trying to clear out but a lot of pundits are having their own personal views.
How many more bloody articles are you going to publish about Aubamayang. Its endless. Move on for crying out loud
Did you read the headline? So why read it? And why comment?
Aubameyang certainly posed discipline problems. Trouble is Arteta has a proven problem with man management too…Ozil, Auba, Guendouzi, Torreira, Saliba….etc. That makes it hard for some players to give 100. Arteta has some inner dark projections on players he cannot relate to, and he seems to hold long term grudges. Getting the players to be a group and play as one, is not Arteta’s forte. We are a long way into his reign and still have all the problems in the world. If he can’t wisely relate to his players he can never win them totally round to be a group, who goes out every week, with the consistency and the togetherness, to win. His emotions and grudge holding betray him.
That seems to be a very good assesment of the situation.
He doesn’t try to, he has a different management style then we’re used too.
Instead of trying to please everyone he sets boundaries and pressures the players into performing, gives the responsibility to the players. Every player now knows if you cross the line you are a goner, doesn’t matter who you are.
So a team of robots that dare not question Arteta with fear of being told to sling you’re hook .
Sounds like a dictatorship to me and we all know how they usually turn out .
OT:Overmax has had to “step down”from his DOF at Ajax for improper conduct,sending inappropriate text messages to female employees over several years,I wonder if Arsenal would still employ him now.
As far as i am concerned, the manager has no blame in this. You say there are not many managers that fall out with players like Arteta does, let me refresh your memory. Remember Guardiolas first stint as Barca manager? Remember what he did to Ronaldinho and Eto’o? Henry? Ibrahimovic? These are players with a far bigger profile than Auba. Mourinho? SAF? There will always be players that challenge your authority and that needs to be dealt with swiftly else you risk losing the respect of the dressing room.
Also, Arteta did give Auba lots of chances at redemption. Remember the NLD? He was dropped because he came late. But was still re-integrated into the team.
Arteta has done the right thing. Any other way would have been completely wrong, given the recent history of player indiscipline at Arsenal.
Let’s be realistic here. I love the player but since he singed a thing he didn’t perform compared to wages. We know Arteta is building a new team and doesn’t spare anyone. Doesn’t matter if your Auba or cost 80 million and I love it.
Arteta reminds of George Graham with his disciplinary methods. My way or the highway. It worked well for George, as his record of 6 trophies in 8 years shows.
Well said
Seems to always be a fallout with a player at one time or another.
Once or twice I’d say the player is at fault. However, it’s multiple players and multiple fallouts every year Arteta has been in charge.
Arteta certainly not solely at fault, but certainly bares some blame. It has happened too often for him to avoid any blame.
He’s the manager, so he decides the team he is in charge of leading. He should also bear the responsibility and accountability at the end of the season.