While Aubameyang was ultimately blamed for losing his role as Arsenal captain and first-team star, I can’t help but believe Mikel Arteta is likely at fault almost as equally. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

Both the player and Manager were the problem in my opinion. While we do not know all the facts. Auba clearly had disciplinary issues, and not for the first time in his career. Maybe what he used to get away with under our previous managers wouldn’t stick with Arteta. How did such a good relationship turn so toxic between them? It’s got to be more than a couple of late appearances at training that’s caused the problem. Did Pierre get too big for his boots and Mikel brought him down a peg or two?

The Spaniard does have a tendency to fall out with players also. I don’t think I know of many managers like him to be honest. He’s definitely brought in a strict policy. I agree he needs respect and discipline from players but he can act like a field marshal from the army. His way or the high way comes to mind. Was it not possible to just bench these other players and bring them back in gradually? Instead he completely ousts them with no way back. That seems a tad drastic.

I will however have faith in the manager and his plans for our team and the future with our youngsters is bright. We’ve been stuck with a mediocre group of players in the past, and now he’s had a mass clear out with just his select few left to finish out the season. I’m hoping there’s method to his madness.

After reading some of his quotes I can see he has a ruthless streak which he has brought into his management style.

When he first joined the club, he told Arsenal Media: “What I have learned, you have to be ruthless. I have so much respect for this football club, that if I didn’t feel ready I wouldn’t be sitting in the chair. The first thing I have to do is change the energy, the players have to accept a different process, a different way of thinking. If we don’t have the right culture the tree is going to shake” Well it certainly did!

I wish the summersaulting Gabonese star all the best with Barcelona, said with gritted teeth. Hope you don’t do too well though! Yes I am bitter about it because I did hope he would be back in the team eventually and that peace would be made but it wasn’t meant to be. Now he’s now out of the picture which is probably best for the team’s sake going forward. Hopefully no more disruptions.

Will it be fate we end up meeting him in Europe next term?! That would be so typical!

Until next time Gooners. COYG!