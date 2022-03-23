“I can imagine him in a Liverpool kit” Former red starts a charm offensive to get Arsenal star

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper, David James, has lavished praise on Arsenal man, Gabriel Martinelli and insists he would sign the attacker for Liverpool. Martinelli has emerged as one of the finest attackers in England over the last few seasons.

As the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in the last transfer window, he was given more responsibility in its attack. He has thrived as a regular since the turn of the year, and the 20-year-old is one player that Jurgen Klopp admires.

The German always has a word of praise for him whenever he faces the Brazilian. Now, Liverpool icon, James appears to be starting a charm offensive to get the former Ituano man to join his former club.

He told GGRecon: ‘Gabriel Martinelli is one player who I get excited by. If it was a choice between Martinelli and Raphinha, I would go for Martinelli.

‘He’s young and he’s got everything you need. It’s almost like a slightly rawer Díaz, and the beauty of Diaz is that he can play basically anywhere.”

He adds: ‘He’s young and more than capable. And I can imagine him in a Liverpool kit, doing what he does with Arsenal, if not better, and just fitting in seamlessly.

‘If you look at Liverpool’s recruitment, the age of the players they’re buying – they’re young.

‘They’re kind of like ‘we’ve already got the team now, but what’s it going to look like in the future?’ and they’re bringing in those players to fill in those spaces where if [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane, Salah drop out, they’ll be ready to go and replace them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been one of the finest young strikers in Europe for some time now, and it is not a surprise that he is getting the recognition he deserves. The Brazilian will only get better considering that he is still just 20.

Mikel Arteta has done well in helping him to develop his talents, and the more time they spend together, the better the forward will become.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…