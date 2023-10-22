“I can see it happening” Pundit tips Smith Rowe to join Premier League rivals

Alan Hutton strongly believes that Emile Smith Rowe would be an excellent addition for Newcastle United, especially as the Magpies are reportedly considering a move for the midfielder.

Smith Rowe has faced ongoing injury issues, which have hindered his ability to meet the expectations at Arsenal for several months. During his absence, Arsenal has strengthened its midfield options, making it challenging for Smith Rowe to secure regular starting opportunities.

Despite these challenges, Smith Rowe is still regarded as a quality player, and Newcastle is eager to include him in their exciting team. The Englishman is likely to embrace the opportunity to play for the Magpies, where he can expect an increase in game time.

According to Hutton, Smith Rowe has the potential to thrive in Newcastle’s setup.

The pundit tells Football Insider:

“I think he is a top talent, there is no getting away from that.

“He has showed it at Arsenal so it has really been a shame the injuries. He has had to fight to get back in and Arsenal have done really well without him.

“I think Newcastle, and if you look at the likes of players they have signed, they give young talented players an opportunity. Could he fit into that? Of course he could, I can see it happening.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is undoubtedly one of our most promising academy products, and there’s a strong desire to see him featured more regularly in our team.

However, his injury history is a significant concern, and it has been challenging for him to establish himself as a consistent first-team regular.

The midfield additions we have made during his absence have been exceptional and are likely to continue to feature prominently ahead of him. Smith Rowe faces tough competition for a spot in the starting lineup, which makes it even more challenging for him to regain a regular role in the team.

