“I can see that happening” Noel Whelan reckons Newcastle could sign Arsenal star

Noel Whelan believes Newcastle United has a good chance of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

Sky Sports says the Gunners are open to cashing in on their former captain after he broke club rules.

Newcastle is among the clubs eyeing a move for the striker, but the Magpies are struggling with a relegation battle and shouldn’t even think about a player of his calibre.

But they have money to spend and are probably one of the few clubs who can pay his current Arsenal wages.

It remains a transfer that only a few people will bet on for several reasons.

But former Leeds United man, Whelan believes a move to the Northeast for the Gabon star is very possible.

“I can see that happening – purely because of the situation at Arsenal right now,” he told Football Insider.

“They’re seemingly not missing him too much at all, with the way Martinelli, Saka, and Odegaard have all stepped up. They’re in a really good place.

“There’s a real possibility of that deal happening, purely because Newcastle are sitting at the bottom. It’s not going to be a case of selling to a rival like Chelsea, Man United – the two sides aren’t in direct competition.

“Also, Newcastle could probably afford to pay his wages. I’m not sure there’ll be too many other sides willing to do that in this window.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang might return to the Arsenal first team after AFCON, but it would certainly be awkward and his days do appear numbered at the Emirates.

Because we have been doing well without him on the team, he would have to work very hard to win his place back.

Selling him to Newcastle United would be a great way to keep the attention on him and away from Arsenal and would help us focus on winning more matches.