‘I cannot tell you.’ Will Jurrien Timber play for Arsenal again this season

Jurrien Timber is injured and has been out of action for the last few weeks, as he has missed at least 10 matches for the Gunners so far, even though the injury was never initially considered to be a serious one.

The Dutchman remains one of the club’s most important players, and he is Arsenal’s first choice right back, with Ben White behind him in the pecking order. In his absence, White has stepped up, but the Englishman suffered a serious-looking injury against West Ham, and he will not play for Arsenal again this season.

Arsenal injury situation and defensive options

The Gunners want Timber back as they also have a Champions League final, so supporters are keen for updates about his condition as the Dutchman currently appears to be some way off full fitness.

Mikel Arteta believes he could return soon, but as usual, he avoided giving a precise timeframe when asked about his recovery.

His recovery is being managed carefully, given the demands of the season, with Arsenal keen not to rush him back too soon.

Arteta said via the Metro:

‘He has progressed a little bit in the last few days. We will try to get him back and available as quickly as possible. He is doing everything he possibly can to help the team in any capacity.’

Mikel Arteta update on recovery timeline

On the chances of a return before the end of the season, he added:

‘There is a chance, but how big that chance is I cannot tell you.’

Arsenal will continue to monitor his condition closely as the season progresses, with the medical staff prioritising his long-term fitness and readiness for potential return.

Supporters remain hopeful that he can contribute again before the end of the campaign, but there is still uncertainty over the exact timing of any comeback.

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