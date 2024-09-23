I can’t believe the injustice against Arsenal but I couldn’t be prouder of our boys

I am so proud of the boys by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, we should’ve won at the Etihad. Let that thought sink in for a moment. We went to Man City, started poorly, went one down, and then actually turned it on its head. Then again like so many times before against City, the ref decided to play the main character.

Doku and Bernardo Silva kicked the ball away and nothing. Trossard kicked the ball away and Michael Oliver just couldn’t wait to show the red. The same ref who didn’t book Kovacic for red carded challenges not to ruin the game last night. I’ve seen enough. City are always getting the benefit of the doubt. When we had them on the ropes on January the first a few years ago, again the ref couldn’t wait again with the red card.

City are pathetic. They’ve paid for everything in this world. They’ve cheated the system and everyone knows they’ll pay again whoever it is needed for that 115 charges. Rodri begging for a red card in the first minute, because Havertz gave him a little nudge. They had the audacity to tell us we weren’t ambitious last year when we got a draw, but they celebrated like they’ve won the champions league for a draw against 10 man with the help of the ref.

That said Trossard was just stupid. This has happened to Rice literally 2 games ago. You don’t need to foul Silva in the middle with half time seconds away. We know the refs hate us, everybody hates Arsenal because we are actually good. Also their first goal was avoidable. Mistake from Calafiori and then Gabriel not holding the line.

All that said, we rattled them. Pep was kicking the chairs, we had the psychological edge. It’s just so sad we gave them a point they didn’t deserve. The red card turned the narrative. It feels like a loss. That said, I am extremely proud of the team. We had next to nothing on the bench, played 50+ minutes with 10 man and almost won.

This is a serious defensive unit. Ben White is under pressure, can’t lie. Calafiori grew into the game after getting cooked in the first 15 minutes. Timber is an absolute beast. And David Raya unbelievable again.

It’s gameweek 5 and we’ve already dropped 4 points on ref decisions. Two points decided the title last year. Sadly, it is what it is, we have to live with the injustice again. Life is not fair, you could see it on Arteta’s face. Regardless of that, I am so proud. Shattered as well, devastated, but we’ve become a mightily good team.

I’ll be the first one to criticise the team when we don’t play well. Yesterday we should’ve won 3 points, talking about the great Calafiori goal and Gabriel bulleting it in the net.

Injustice!

Konstantin

