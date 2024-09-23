I can’t believe the injustice against Arsenal but I couldn’t be prouder of our boys

I am so proud of the boys by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we should’ve won at the Etihad. Let that thought sink in for a moment. We went to Man City, started poorly, went one down, and then actually turned it on its head. Then again like so many times before against City, the ref decided to play the main character.
Doku and Bernardo Silva kicked the ball away and nothing. Trossard kicked the ball away and Michael Oliver just couldn’t wait to show the red. The same ref who didn’t book Kovacic for red carded challenges not to ruin the game last night. I’ve seen enough. City are always getting the benefit of the doubt. When we had them on the ropes on January the first a few years ago, again the ref couldn’t wait again with the red card.
City are pathetic. They’ve paid for everything in this world. They’ve cheated the system and everyone knows they’ll pay again whoever it is needed for that 115 charges. Rodri begging for a red card in the first minute, because Havertz gave him a little nudge. They had the audacity to tell us we weren’t ambitious last year when we got a draw, but they celebrated like they’ve won the champions league for a draw against 10 man with the help of the ref.
That said Trossard was just stupid. This has happened to Rice literally 2 games ago. You don’t need to foul Silva in the middle with half time seconds away. We know the refs hate us, everybody hates Arsenal because we are actually good. Also their first goal was avoidable. Mistake from Calafiori and then Gabriel not holding the line.
All that said, we rattled them. Pep was kicking the chairs, we had the psychological edge. It’s just so sad we gave them a point they didn’t deserve. The red card turned the narrative. It feels like a loss. That said, I am extremely proud of the team. We had next to nothing on the bench, played 50+ minutes with 10 man and almost won.
This is a serious defensive unit. Ben White is under pressure, can’t lie. Calafiori grew into the game after getting cooked in the first 15 minutes. Timber is an absolute beast. And David Raya unbelievable again.
It’s gameweek 5 and we’ve already dropped 4 points on ref decisions. Two points decided the title last year. Sadly, it is what it is, we have to live with the injustice again. Life is not fair, you could see it on Arteta’s face. Regardless of that, I am so proud. Shattered as well, devastated, but we’ve become a mightily good team.
I’ll be the first one to criticise the team when we don’t play well. Yesterday we should’ve won 3 points, talking about the great Calafiori goal and Gabriel bulleting it in the net.
Injustice!
Konstantin
That game showed the character this team has developed, its unfortunate that we didn’t get all three points after that display.
I wont talk about the English officiating anymore, let they keep making a fool of them selves for the world to see.
Weldon to the lads.
What injustice?
Don’t kick the ball away
City were also hard done by for our first goal
It happens
Dan,
I totally agree. Having seen what happened to Rice in the Brighton game, Trossard should have known better. (I actually think that the challenge itself deserved a second yellow). Player’s already on a yellow card need to take responsibility and don’t do anything that gives the referee a decision to make.
As for those saying Doku should have been booked, he kicked the ball back on the referees instruction.
Having said all that, well done Arsenal for the regard action in the second half, (fell asleep for that final corner though).
As for that plank Silver bemoaning Arsenal’s approach to the game speciously in the second half, he didn’t really expect Arsenal to go toe to toe 11 against 10 did he?.
Trossard was stupid and deserved to get a second yellow. But Doku should got the same.
Doku should NOT have been yellow carded. He was following Oliver’s instructions of where he wanted him to return the ball to.
Imo after seeing what happened to Rice against Brighton, fans let’s be sincere Trossard was stupid to kick the ball away. The team must be aware of how Epl is. Trossard has been around for a while. However, Epl referee and their association are bunch of inconsistent guys. Oliver could have waved the card and warn Trossard, it’s a matter of using his discretion it was already 8minutes after the 6 minutes given but he chose to be unfair.
Same thing happened second half some referee would stop the game at the 7th minutes.
City players complained Arsenal used football dark arts by falling everytime, they were simply been unreasonable. We all know how PEPG used to rant over their unfair schedule, they had extra one day rest despite playing at home in UCL. Arsenal Boys have been playing back to back away games, they are no machines cramp can happen. City were simply lucky to get a point. Well done to our Boys👍
100% agree with you Konstantin! The refs whistle had just blown whilst he was midway through kicking the pass to Martinelli. Delay what restart? The opposition player was still on the floor! Nonsense refereeing
Upon all these I respect Arteta for his tactics..
Trossard really hurt the team with his lack of discipline and situational awareness.
Regardless of Doku and Silva, don’t kick the ball! Clearly Arteta needs to get harsh about this stupidity from the players, simply can’t happen anymore.
11 vs 11 we had grown into the game, leading City 2-1, and you could see them rattled; from Pep on the bench to the players on the pitch.
A real shame Trossard’s actions changed the game. Even so, 10 vs 11 we still held our own against City.
They can complain, but why would we continue trading punches with them?
10 men to finish the 2nd half, leading 2-1, and Oliver as the ref; we remember his actions in the past.
The onus is on City, not us; we were protecting a well earned lead, it falls to them to step it up, not us to come out and play.
The more I see City getting beneficial calls (remember pool getting cheated against City last year), the more concerned I am about 115 charges. I don’t expect harsh punishment unfortunately.
its very simple to watch and comment when not in the game. they were fighting for every ball and some things will be reactionary/instinct.
yes by letter of law you could say trossard kicked the ball away, but it wasn’t delaying the restart. you see that kind of thing week in week out and not get punished so it is the incosistency of reffing that is frustrating.
I agree with you about the need for Arteta to take a strong line with our players over this. One dismissal was the warning, a second was stupidity in my opinion. That’s four points that have been lost from winning positions over
“kicking the ball away”. Daft, or what? He should read the riot act to the players before Arsenal get a third dismissal!
Arsenal had no option with a man down to play the way that they did, and they almost pulled it off. However, they didn’t so we have to be content with the point – not a disaster.
I thought it was a bit mean by Oliver TBH, because at the best Trossard’s kick was reactionary and he couldn’t stop himself AFTER Oliver whistled for the foul. But you could clearly see Oliver with the whistle to his mouth and his arm outstretched definitely BEFORE Trossard struck the ball.
No injustices .
Trossard could have gone for the barge alone ,doku was following refs orders .
No mention of the ref allowing a free kick 10 yards futher forward and player out of position because he called him over ,fans can’t have it both ways ,we had the rub of tbe green on both goals .
As for the injury time goal ,if our players hadn’t been falling down every 2 mins they might not have had that extra few minutes .
And let’s be honest before Rodri was taken out of the game they were all over us ,a ploy obviously Arteta had told the players before hand going by Kai’s barge into him in the first 5 seconds of the game .
The defence held up and the Raya had a blinder again but please stop with the conspiracy crap .
Maybe Artetas weekly moans have rubbed off on some of the fans ,take the blinkers off would be my advice ,we are starting to become a laughing stock amongst other fans .
You’re right of course, and the professionals, ie the pundits, journalists and the writers on The Athletic all agree. I may have missed stuff, but I’d say that Oliver’s one big match changing error was the pre, pre assist he gave us on our first goal. Disgraceful😂.
Waooh arsenal leading man city with a man down with our captain (Odegaard) injured..gosh Arteta is a gift to arsenal and football in general, this team looks scarier to opponents everyday..🎩Artetagician🪄
Man City vs Arsenal is a game filled with emotions just like El Classico, and the emotions is one of the main reasons neutrals also watch. You are actually sniffing the fun out of it by saying they shouldn’t be emotional about it.
We have watched El Classico and seen Ramos and the likes kicking Neymar and co without the referee issuing red
True, to an extent. I too have watched a few El Classicos (live) – both at Real Madrid and Barcelona. I think it would be correct to say that there have been quite a lot of “card (red/yellow) bloodbaths” in that fixture’s history though which makes what happened yesterday look quite calm.
The Ref are meant to manage games. We know the law says yellow for kicking the ball away, but it won’t have generated much protest from Man C players and pundit, but red card for that is extreme
Trossard did get a yellow card for kicking the ball away.
… If the Ref had only warned him
The warning was three weeks ago when Rice was sent off which cost us two points
After that , no Arsenal player should be making same mistake