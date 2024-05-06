“I can’t promise anything.” Boost for Arsenal as target opens door to transfer

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres as the Swede refuses to commit his future to Sporting Club.
Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season and has attracted the attention of Arsenal and other top clubs on the continent.
The Gunners are eager to ensure that they sign a new frontman in the summer, and several names are on their radar.
Mikel Arteta’s men consider Gyokeres one of their main targets and could move for him at the end of this season.
Sporting Club knows he has many suitors and still wants him to stay, but the striker has opened the door for his departure.
Asked if he is leaving or staying at the club, Gyokeres said, as quoted by Standard Sport:
“Stay next season? It’s football, it’s normal, I can’t promise anything.
“I really like being here, but in football everything happens very fast and we have to adapt.
“I can’t make so many predictions, it’s difficult, there are still games this season, then we’ll see.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gyokeres is one of the best strikers on the continent now and the Swede will almost certainly change clubs at the end of this season.
If we are sure about adding him to our squad, we need to get serious because the European season will soon end.
He will be too expensive.
I have thought for ages we will end up with ISAK as our new striker. Mobile, fast, can play across the front line.The ideal MA buy in fact!
And we will get him far cheaper than Gyokeres would cost.
@jon fox
I somewhat agree with you Jon. But I doubt Isak would be cheaper than Gyorkeres, due in part to Isak being EPL tried and tested, as well as Newcastle overcharging an EPL top 4 team. Just saying…
Every time Chelsea gets interested in a player we are chasing, it’s sure sign we must leave such a player alone!!
They usually pay a fortune to get them on their books only to ruin their careers.