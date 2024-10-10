“I can’t put it into words.” Saka discusses being the Arsenal captain

Bukayo Saka was chosen to captain Arsenal after Martin Odegaard suffered an injury during the last international break.

Saka has been a key player for the Gunners throughout his career, having come through the ranks at Hale End, making him a natural choice for the role.

His season was already going well, but he seems to have become even more effective since taking on the captaincy.

Saka has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League over the past few seasons, and he is thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading the team.

As he prepares to play for England, he was asked about the responsibility of leading the club on the field as Odegaard recuperates, and Saka said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“That’s one of the things where I become speechless when people ask me. Everyone knows my journey, where I came from. To take the captain’s armband, walk the lads out at the Emirates Stadium. I can’t put it into words.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our most important players, and the captain’s armband fits him very well.

He has already shown that he is committed to making this club great again, and there is no doubt that he will win trophies with us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…