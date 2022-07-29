‘I’d be surprised’ – Insider rules out incomings ahead of new season

Insider Charles Watts has claimed that he isn’t expecting any further Arsenal signings before we kick-off our Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Friday.

The Gunners have moved to bring in five new additions this summer, seemingly strengthening the squad in key areas, and after moving to wrap up a number of signings swiftly, we could well be done in regards to incomings this summer.

Watts certainly believes that we could possibly have all our signings wrapped up, but admits that we still need to offload certain squad members.

“I can’t say for certain if there’s going to be any more incomings,” Watts told his YouTube followers. “I’d be surprised if there are any more incomings before the Crystal Palace game.

“Outgoings? Yes, I do think there probably will be before the Palace game. Bernd Leno, I imagine, will probably go before [the] Palace game. I’d be surprised if he’s still here.

“Nothing’s done yet with Fulham. Those talks have been going on for a long, long time now, but it’s getting towards the stage where I’d be surprised if it doesn’t end up happening.”

It makes sense that we would have to work on outgoings at present after so many signings, as Alexandre Lacazette is the only first-team squad player to have departed thus far, while the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Dinos Mavropanos have also sealed permanent transfers away.

I’d love for us to add another forward, but that could depend on what happens with Nicolas Pepe, while we have the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira and possibly one of Rob Holding or Pablo Mari to offload also.

If you could strengthen one area of our current squad, where would it be?

Patrick