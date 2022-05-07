“I can’t see him leaving for more minutes” Merson urges Arsenal man not to quit the club

Paul Merson has urged Rob Holding to remain at Arsenal beyond this season as they chase a top-four finish.
The effective defensive partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White at the Emirates means Holding has had to settle for the third choice centre-back at the club.
He has been very helpful when he plays as a replacement for either of them.
Clubs in the Premier League would jump at the chance to sign him, while Mikel Arteta has blocked him from leaving the club on at least one occasion since he became the club’s manager.
He is now being tipped to leave to get more playing time, but Merson says he should rather stay even though he is not the first choice.
The former Arsenal player writes on Daily Star Sports: “Holding came in and did a great job for them against West Ham, and I think he’s a reliable defender.
“I remember when he was close to joining Newcastle but he’s proved Arteta right for blocking that move, and doesn’t seem like the type to moan when he’s not starting every week.”
Adding: “I can’t see him leaving for more minutes. If Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, why would you? It’s a great club. A Rolls Royce. And Arsenal have every chance of finishing in the top four. I expect them to beat Leeds this weekend.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Holding remains one of the most reliable members of our first team and he has been patient at the club and understands why he is not the first choice.
We need players with his type of attitude who will give their best when it’s their turn to play.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta on his new contract, Leeds game, and incoming players…
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT; Man utd 4-nil down to brighton.rangnicks comments yesterday must have caused some damdge to the players’ mental.
More importantly, it guarantees at least Europa League for us since MU can no longer overtake us.
MU are not yet guaranteed to even be in the EL, WHU can overtake them for the last EL place and if MU lose their last game then so could Wolves (in theory) for the EC spot, but they’d have to win their last 3 games to do that.
Holding is probably a better “defender” than White and Gabriel. He is far more reliable but he sometimes gets caught flat footed. People talk about White and Gabriel as if they are inseparable and irreplaceable but they are not the finished article by a long way. Good but not great. Holding hasn’t for me been given a fair crack of the whip. I think he may be too much of an old fashioned CB for Artetas mind.
Holding is a solid defender and i’ve always felt that but as Reggie said he can get caught flat and cant play out from the back, he isnt composed enough when under pressure to play the right ball. This is where the others surpass him as a footballer in the modern game for me.
I would keep him, we will have Saliba back and also Trusty, if he stays and doesnt go on loan.
I expect both holding and Saliba to get plenty of playing time to fight for more minutes
spuds looking strong at Liverpool. If they play like this against us we are in trouble!
@Declan
RealTalk…Their set up is frustrating Liverpool.
Listening on the radio
It sounded as though Liverpool were looking better as the half progressed 🤞
Merde
Liverpool must win tonight..I mean must Cus Tottenham knows winning tonight game will give them a chance in that top4
Spuds are’nt that good tonight,they are loosing this one.
Liverpool must win tonight..I mean must Cus Tottenham knows winning tonight game will give them a chance in that top4
I like Holding
He has similar qualities as Elneny in so far as he isn’t troublesome, gives his personal best and this equates to him being a useful member of the squad. Ok- not an automatic choice but not someone I’d roll my eyes if he is on the start sheet
He gives the impression of being happy to be part of the set up when given the opportunity.