“I can’t see him leaving for more minutes” Merson urges Arsenal man not to quit the club

Paul Merson has urged Rob Holding to remain at Arsenal beyond this season as they chase a top-four finish.

The effective defensive partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White at the Emirates means Holding has had to settle for the third choice centre-back at the club.

He has been very helpful when he plays as a replacement for either of them.

Clubs in the Premier League would jump at the chance to sign him, while Mikel Arteta has blocked him from leaving the club on at least one occasion since he became the club’s manager.

He is now being tipped to leave to get more playing time, but Merson says he should rather stay even though he is not the first choice.

The former Arsenal player writes on Daily Star Sports: “Holding came in and did a great job for them against West Ham, and I think he’s a reliable defender.

“I remember when he was close to joining Newcastle but he’s proved Arteta right for blocking that move, and doesn’t seem like the type to moan when he’s not starting every week.”

Adding: “I can’t see him leaving for more minutes. If Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, why would you? It’s a great club. A Rolls Royce. And Arsenal have every chance of finishing in the top four. I expect them to beat Leeds this weekend.”

Holding remains one of the most reliable members of our first team and he has been patient at the club and understands why he is not the first choice.

We need players with his type of attitude who will give their best when it’s their turn to play.

