“I can’t see that as penalty” Lineker disagrees with Arsenal’s winner

Gary Lineker says Arsenal shouldn’t have been awarded a penalty for the foul on Alexandre Lacazette which the Frenchman converted for their winner.

The Gunners had fallen behind and responded through Martin Odegaard.

They were the better side in the game and continued to probe Spurs for another goal.

It eventually came in the second half when Lacazette scored from the penalty spot having been fouled by Davinson Sanchez.

Lineker reacted to the call by the ref on his Twitter account and said that he didn’t consider it to be a penalty.

He tweeted: “I can’t see that as penalty. He’s miss-kicked it completely and booted him in the follow through.”

His take wasn’t welcomed by most Arsenal fans who commented on the post and they made sure he knew what they also thought about the situation.

That win has boosted Arsenal’s chances of ending this season inside the top six and that is something to cheer about.

The Gunners will face Olympiacos next in the Europa League before a trip to West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend.