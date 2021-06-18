“I can’t think of anything worse than him going to Arsenal,” pundit says White should snub Arsenal

Paul Robinson has urged Ben White to ignore Arsenal and move to Tottenham or Leeds United.

White has emerged as a top transfer target for the Gunners who are keen to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have released David Luiz and he leaves a huge void behind at the Emirates.

They are targeting several centre backs, but White seems to be a priority signing after he broke into the England squad for Euro 2020.

The defender is one of the shining lights in the Brighton team that has continued to impress.

He spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Leeds United and he was in solid form.

The Whites tried to get back last season, but Brighton stood their ground and kept him.

They might allow him to leave this summer, but he won’t be cheap and former Tottenham man, Robinson says the thought of him playing for Arsenal is a dreadful one for him.

“I can’t think of anything worse than him going to Arsenal,” he told Football Insider.

“I would love Tottenham to sign him or for him to come back to Leeds.

“For the last two years now I have been banging on about Ben White. He has been tremendous ever since he came to Leeds.

“He is an incredible defender and he can also play in holding midfield as well. His inclusion in the England squad was fully deserved.

“Unfortunately for Brighton, White will not be there that long because they cannot compete with the top six or eight clubs in England. Another club will snap up Ben White. He is on all of the top clubs’ radars.

“I believe he will reach the top level at both international and club level. I would be very surprised if he is plying his trade at Brighton next season.”