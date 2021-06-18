“I can’t think of anything worse than him going to Arsenal,” pundit says White should snub Arsenal

Paul Robinson has urged Ben White to ignore Arsenal and move to Tottenham or Leeds United.
White has emerged as a top transfer target for the Gunners who are keen to bolster their squad.
The Gunners have released David Luiz and he leaves a huge void behind at the Emirates.
They are targeting several centre backs, but White seems to be a priority signing after he broke into the England squad for Euro 2020.
The defender is one of the shining lights in the Brighton team that has continued to impress.
He spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Leeds United and he was in solid form.
The Whites tried to get back last season, but Brighton stood their ground and kept him.
They might allow him to leave this summer, but he won’t be cheap and former Tottenham man, Robinson says the thought of him playing for Arsenal is a dreadful one for him.
“I can’t think of anything worse than him going to Arsenal,” he told Football Insider.
“I would love Tottenham to sign him or for him to come back to Leeds.
“For the last two years now I have been banging on about Ben White. He has been tremendous ever since he came to Leeds.
“He is an incredible defender and he can also play in holding midfield as well. His inclusion in the England squad was fully deserved.
“Unfortunately for Brighton, White will not be there that long because they cannot compete with the top six or eight clubs in England. Another club will snap up Ben White. He is on all of the top clubs’ radars.
“I believe he will reach the top level at both international and club level. I would be very surprised if he is plying his trade at Brighton next season.”
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
“He should not go to Arsenal.. and sign for either Leeds or Tottenham”…says the ex Spurs and Leeds player….
Apart from occasionally cropping up on Sky News I can’t honestly think why anyone would listen to anything that Paul Robinson has to say!
The guy is an idiot. He says he’s been tremendous since he went to Leeds. some of us have been monitoring his progression since joining Brighton. The club have carefully managed his career.
Hardly surprising he would say that!
What a donkey, by the end of the transfer window, players will be fighting to join Arsenal! Many of the players quoted, the teams are asking for crazy prices. Arsenal will buy big, but will have to wait for the prices to drop. With Covid, clubs like Sheffield United and Brighton will be begging to sell their players.Many of the smaller clubs, are in serious financial trouble with no money.
Kroenke’s who I don’t like, will have to spend inorder to not lose massively to maintain their asset value, not because they care about the team.
For them it is all business! Arsenal will probably buy late as prices will drop, the big question is will Edu and Arteta buy the best players for the position ‘s in need of strengthening?
Rubbish!! Brighton have zero money worries. A very wealthy billionaire who happens to be a lifelong fan own the club.
Bloom has stated many times recently we do not NEED to sell anyone.
Hahahahahahaha it is Obvious you are an Arsenal hater Paul Robinson. Unfortunately your so called Spurs can never afford such a player. You can’t even afford a good coach so shut the F….UP
I remember him conceding loads of goals in those days playing for leeds&tottenham against arsenal…the north remembers
Paul Robinson is alleged to have sought to play for Arsenal but was snubbed. That’s why the hate message. And I don’t understand why this is published here.
Can his Tottenham and Leeds afford the player at the price being asked? The answer is no. What a shame?
Arsenal is and will remain a big contender in spite of missing out in European football for the first time in 25 years.
It will still attract big names.
Blimey, another nondescript crap ex player spouting off, why would anybody take any serious notice of what he says.
Another opportunity for Arsenal fans to gleefully say ‘We re always better than Spurs’…,😏
When will we be better than Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea??😕😒