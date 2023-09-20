I can’t wait to hear that Champions League music back at Arsenal at last

Champions League is back at Arsenal

After seven long-awaited years, Arsenal Football Club are back in The Champions League; something every Arsenal fan has been waiting and praying for. A prestigious competition that only the best of the best qualifies, and after a long journey back, the Arsenal team and Arteta have got us back into the tournament once more.

Arteta, who sat down for his first ever Champions League press conference on Tuesday, looked to be excited for the experience. Saying he was “proud and excited” to finally be a part of the competition, and although PSV is a tough opponent, he looked confident about the journey ahead.

With a lot of players playing their first ever Champions League matches, the nerves are bound to kick in, but with a lot of experience mixed into the squad, hopefully our lads can lean on those who have been and done this all before. It’s key for our younger players to stay calm and composed and not allow the occasion to go to their heads, this is where our older and more experienced players will come in and hopefully take some of the pressure off.

Arsenal fans should expect Arteta to put out what he thinks is his strongest side and with the London derby this weekend being such a short turn around, and no doubt in the back of Arteta’s mind, we may see a bit of rotation. Saying in his pre-PSV press conference that “As a manager my job is to do what I feel is best for the team and the club, not for me”.

With Champions League finally back at The Emirates and as soon as that Champions League song starts, the atmosphere will be electric, a sea of red and white and the sound of a deafening crowd, anyone going to the match is in for a treat.

PSV are sitting pretty at the top of the Eredivisie and haven’t lost a game yet this season, they have lost a lot of talent since we last came against them in last year’s Europa League tournament but still have some elite players, so Arsenal isn’t in for an easy game – but with the home support and the style of football we’ve been playing lately, we’re just as dangerous as them.

Exciting times for Arsenal, Arteta and our fans, hopefully we can come away with the three points and start off our Champions League campaign with a bang.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you confident about tonight’s game?

Daisy Mae