“I can’t wait” Trossard relishes facing the big teams with Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has spoken about his excitement ahead of Arsenal’s forthcoming Premier League encounter with Newcastle United, emphasising his enjoyment of playing in high-profile matches. The Belgian forward believes these occasions bring out the best in players and says he relishes the challenge they present.

Newcastle have emerged as one of the league’s strongest clubs in recent seasons, building a reputation for organisation, intensity and resilience. They proved difficult opponents for Arsenal last term and famously ended the Gunners’ Carabao Cup campaign at the semi-final stage. Despite a less consistent start to the current campaign, hindered by the absence of Alexander Isak and other challenges, Newcastle remain a side capable of troubling any opponent.

Trossard embraces the big stage

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Trossard explained his mindset towards facing top-level competition. He said, “I always look forward to any game, but obviously the big games are what you play football for. So I can’t wait to play these games. We have got a lot of these big games at the start of the season, and obviously they are tough games, but you always have to play big games during the season as well, so you need to make sure you’re ready for it. We have played well so far this season, and it can give us a lot of confidence going into the next games.”

His comments reflect the attitude expected of an experienced player in a squad competing at the highest level. By viewing these matches as opportunities rather than obstacles, Trossard highlights the importance of mental preparation as much as technical ability.

Arsenal’s approach to Newcastle

While Arsenal will enter the match with confidence following encouraging early-season performances, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Newcastle, even in a period of adjustment, remain a formidable force, particularly with their physicality and tactical discipline. For Arsenal, the challenge will be to maintain composure, break down a determined defence and convert possession into decisive moments.

Supporters will share Trossard’s enthusiasm for this type of contest, with big fixtures often providing the stage for memorable performances. If Arsenal can combine their attacking rhythm with defensive focus, the trip to face Newcastle could serve as another step forward in their campaign. For Trossard, it is precisely the kind of match he relishes, one that tests character as much as quality.

