I confidently predict that Kai Havertz will be Arsenal’s 20+ goals scorer this season

This weekend marks the start of the 2024–25 Premier League season and I am going to confidently predict that Kai Havertz will finally have 20 or more league goals and double-digit assists. Since his debut in the top division, the most goals a season the German striker has scored is 17 league goals, all of which came for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2018–19 Bundesliga season.

Last year was his second-best goalscoring season, and his best in the Premier League, with 13 league goals. Saying that the striker would suddenly score 20 or more league goals may be controversial, but that may not be true considering his trajectory at the end of last season.

In the PL run-in, he scored 8 goals and 7 assists in 9 league games; if he had been in such form earlier in the season, he could have easily scored more than the 13 league goals he did in his final tally.

This summer, we are unlikely to sign a striker; instead, we may prefer a dynamic winger. With the LHS boosted by a top left back, Riccardo Calafiori, and the expected arrival of Mikel Merino for LCM, there is hope that Gabriel Martinelli will be back in form; if he is, and the left side begins to produce as it should, the Arsenal attack should perform even better than last season.

Given that Havertz isn’t injury-prone and has consistently improved during his tenure at the club, Mikel Arteta trusts him to be his main striker for the upcoming season. I’d be more astonished if he doesn’t surpass 20 goals and 10 assists than if he does.

What do you think?

Sam P

