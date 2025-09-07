‘I couldn’t have asked for a better start’ – Olivia Smith relishes first goal on her Arsenal debut

Olivia Smith marked her Premier League debut for Arsenal Women with a stunning goal, making it a dream start for the 21-year-old. The Gunners opened their WSL campaign with a 4-1 win over London City Lionesses. The visitors initially went ahead through a Kosovare Asllani penalty in the 17th minute, before Smith and Chloe Kelly turned the game around before half time. Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum added further goals after the break to seal the victory.

Smith shines on debut

Signed in a record deal from Liverpool, Smith was handed the Player of the Match award on her debut. Her all-round display was capped by a sensational first-half strike, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season.

“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better way to start,” said Smith via Arsenal. “I think with the support of my teammates, the staff, and the fans, it made it so much sweeter. So, it was a great, great game. It was definitely an unreal atmosphere and something I’ve never felt before. So for me, to score a goal like that and to rile up the whole crowd, it was amazing.”

Excitement for the future

Smith also expressed her delight at linking up with her new teammates: “Don’t even get me started! The feeling of being so creative on the pitch with other creative players, it’s an unreal feeling. And I think you can see on the pitch that it was just fun for us. We had the time of our lives and we came up with a great result. I think this was just a glimpse. First game, many more to go. So I’m definitely looking at going up from here.”

For a short time this summer, Smith held the record as the most expensive player in the women’s game. Arsenal parted with close to £1 million to bring her from Liverpool, after she impressed last season by scoring nine goals for the Reds in the WSL. Now off the mark in Arsenal colours, the Canadian international looks set to play a key role as the Gunners bid to end their six-year wait for a league crown.

What would you rate her debut performance out of 10, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

